This Is Dalia Kamar, and She'll Tell You All About RiseUp Summit 2017!

We're only a couple of days away from RiseUp Summit 2017, the region's largest annual event that gathers innovators and entrepreneurs from around the world. This year, RiseUp Summit's manager is Dalia Kamar, who is a 22-year-old girl boss. We met her and we had a little chat with her... she talked to us about herself and everything exciting that will be going on during this year's summit.

Watch the video to know more about RiseUp Summit 2017, and why is it important for entrepreneurs and small business owners to attend it.