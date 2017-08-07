You can usually spot a Leo woman in a big crowd, she has the loudest laugh and brightest smile. The Leo woman adores attention and usually gets it. She's passionate about life, playful and lively, but if you bother her, she won't hesitate to get her claws out. Read more from our Horoscopes section here.



The Leo woman is intelligent, witty, strong and creative. She's a bit on the dramatic side and attracts many followers. Her biggest challenge is to avoid abusing her power. Her confidence is often mistaken for arrogance and she's genuine.

Leo Dates: July 24 - August 23

Element: Fire

Leo Compatibility: Aquarius, Aries and Sagittarius

Not Compatible with Leo: Gemini, Capricorn, Pisces

Birthstone: Peridot

Best Characteristics of the Leo: Warm-hearted, Optimistic, Energetic, Loyal, Straightforward

Worst Traits of the Leo: Egoistic, Dominating, Impatient, Arrogant, Possessive

Motto of the Leo: "I will, therefore I am" and "Love me or I die" and "What you see is what you get"

Leo in Love and Dating

The Leo woman is never dull in relationships. She's caring and giving, but her man has to give her the same amount of love and care. She doesn't mind initiating the chase when she likes someone, as love is one of the most important things for her in life. Life with a Leo woman is like an exciting roller-coaster ride, and she doesn't settle for anything but the best, she falls in love easily and when she does she falls pretty hard. It's not about falling for anyone, but the one she sees perfect for her. The Leo woman is faithful and expects her man to be like that as well. She's generous and warmhearted, hates routines and you'll certainly get an adrenaline rush from being with a Leo woman, life is never boring with her.

Leo and Work

You'll find the Leo woman in leading positions, though she expects to be granted these positions rather than work for it, but with her power and confidence she can do magic. She hates routine jobs, has great organizational skills and a unique way of inspiring others with great ideas. Those working under her have much respect for her, unless she starts getting too bossy.

Leo and Friends

The Leo woman is very warmhearted and a social butterfly. She has tons of friends and great connections. The one thing she would never ever forgive is betrayal.

Leo and Fashion

Perfection at all times is very important to the Leo woman. You'll find her handbag full of creams and her favorite perfume. She loves luxury, but her clothes don't have to be expensive, it's rather about the taste for her. She loves dramatic and extreme fashion trends and wears them with confidence. Fabrics such as cashmere and silk are her favorites, she loves diamonds and accessories, especially the ones that stand out. You can easily spot her in a big group, she'll usually go for embellished pieces and sequins. Statement necklaces with shimmery stones or unusual shoes are her kind of thing.