The Worst Habits That Ruin Relationships, According to Your Zodiac Sign!

Every zodiac has a good side and a bad side, but at the end these sides are what make each personality unique. But sometimes everyone one of us knows that some personality traits have the ability to ruin relationships. So, scroll down and see what are the worst habits that can ruin your relationship, according to your zodiac sign?

Aries (March 21st – April 19th)

Aries have a temper, and if not controlled, it might be an issue. Snapping at your partner may not be acceptable and will spark a lot of problems and heated arguments. You’re a very active person and you hate boredom, so if your partner is anything less than interesting and energetic like yourself, this relationship is bound to end before it even begins.

Taurus (April 20th – May 21st)

Taurus’ stubbornness won’t stop at opinions, they’ll want to control people around them and when things don’t go as planned they become very aggressive. Taurus needs to understand that is not perfect, and that pitfalls make us learn to be better persons. Also, they hold grudges which are very unhealthy for any relationship. Learn to let go, to forgive and forget.

Gemini (May 22nd – June 21st)

Uncertainty and hesitation is your biggest pitfall. Taking decisions means risk for Gemini, and they’re not risk takers, they’re afraid of the consequences. When your partner sees how uncertain and hesitant your are about important things in your life, like how you’re ready to settle for whatever your partner will decide about your relationship because you can’t. That will chase them away, nobody wants to take all the decisions and make the first moves on their own without a partner responding to that.

Cancer (June 22nd – July 22nd)

Cancers are very emotional so their first act of love they do is putting others before themselves. Their partners might take this for granted, but the Cancer is expecting the same treatment from their partners. So they start blaming them for being selfish and they will try to tell them how they should be feeling right now because this is how a Cancer is feeling.

Leo (July 23rd – August 22nd)

Unfortunately, Leos are control freaks, and they think that in love things can be controlled too. But it’s not; love can’t be controlled or predicted. They also don’t like to show any kind of vulnerability, and showing emotions make the Leo feel exposed and weak. You’ll chase your partner away by seeming heartless and controlling, you really need a very understanding partner who can see through your true colors.

Virgo (August 23rd – September 22nd)

Virgos are so kind and loving to the people around them and when they fall in love, they’re deep and sincere. But they’re very harsh on themselves, they criticize themselves in the worst way, and they find a way to think about the bad things that could happen. Your partner will feel offended eventually if you constantly think about how things could end badly at any minute.

Libra (September 23rd – October 22nd)

Libra is a social butterfly; they have a lot of friends and they like to be surrounded by their family all the time, leaving their partner feeling that they’re fighting for their attention. If you fall for someone insecure, you’ll face a lot of problems. You also don’t speak a lot about how you feel until you can’t take it anymore, and that’s when things can get bad.

Scorpio (October 23rd- November 22nd)

Being in a relationship with a Scorpio is no walk in the park, because they love you from all their heart and they are very loyal. They also have their pitfalls and they need someone understanding. You over think everything too much, coming to a conclusion that you are better off alone and that you don’t deserve this kind of love. These thoughts make you hard to deal with; you’ll be protective and might be a little bit selfish, jealous and insecure.

Sagittarius (November 23rd - December 21st)

When Sagittarius are in love, they become very positive and they give all their love and time to their partner like there’s no tomorrow. You give away the vibes that you don’t really care about what happens tomorrow or about anything really - you seem careless. This would scare away your partner who won't feel completely safe when they’re with you.

Capricorn (December 22nd - January 20th)

The Capricorn is a successful business person, but when it comes to love they become very analytical and they assume the worst. Negative assumptions produce negative behavior towards your partner, which makes it very hard for your loved one to deal with you.

Aquarius (January 21st - February 18th)

Aquarius need to leave the past in the past and stop projecting negative past life experiences onto people in your current life. If you did something bad to someone in the past or someone did something bad to you, it doesn’t mean that it will happen again. Open up for new relationships, and don’t assume that things will go bad and end things before they even start.

Pisces (February 19th - March 20th)

Dear Pisces, sweeping the dust under the carpet is not called cleaning, and just like that example, if there’s a problem with your partner you need to talk about it. Ignoring it won’t make it go away; it will only make it worse and toxic for your relationship.