Are you looking for some fun ideas to celebrate New Year's Eve at home? Even if you're spending New Year's Eve in the comfort of your own home, you can still celebrate the 365 days that have passed in a joyful way! If you're not a New Year's partier, or you invited your friends over, or even need to wake up early the next morning, here are 24 fun ideas to celebrate New Year's Eve at home:

1. Make a memory board of your favorite 2016 moments.

2. Dance the night away with your music player on full volume.

3. Make a big bowl of popcorn and finish it all by yourself, while watching your favourite movie.

4. Make a list of things you accomplished this past year and hang it in your room.

5. Invite friends to your house and make a themed sleep over. For example, you can all sleep in Mickey Mouse pyjamas.

6. Set up a confetti bar and blow the confetti from the balcony with your friends.

7. Try to impersonate Beyonce’s latest musical performance with your girlfriends.

8. Buy a polaroid camera and capture some priceless moments.

9. Cook an amazing meal for your family or loved ones.

10. Bring your friends together and make a new years resolution altogether.

11. Dim the lights and enjoy some scented candles as the clock ticks 12.

12. If you’re inviting you’re school friends over, make a CD of your favourite old songs together.

13. Make a huge hot chocolate container at your house. Put marshmallows, sprinkles and whipped cream on the side and your guests will love you for it.

14. Buy yourself new sneakers and do an exercise 15 minutes before it hits 12. When it hits 12, bring out your favourite ice-cream from the freezer and give yourself a treat.

15. In Denmark, they have a tradition of climbing up a chair and jumping off of it as the clock hits 12. Make sure to do this with your friends while watching the clock. Your neighbours could get bothered, I warned you.

16. Turn the New Years Eve into a fondue party.

17. Make a short video of good memories you had with your friends and watch it together. A sweet trip down the memory lane.

18. Make a little time capsule questionnaire asking your friends about their favourite movie last year, the best thing that happened to them last year, and what they want to accomplish in the new year. Mix them together and let everyone pick a question randomly.

19. Create your own balloon filled confetti using little colored paper and pop it at midnight.

20. Make your guests some customised hats and right on it ''Cheers, 2016''.

21. Make your own edible countdown using marshmallows! Simply use edible cake paint and write on the each marshmallow from 10 to 0.

22. Cut down some photo props with “Goodbye 2016”, “2017, I can’t wait” or “Cheers 2016” to capture the excitement of the evening.

23. Stand with your friends in a circle while sticking your heads together and take a selfie! Make it a tradition to take the same picture every year.

24. Do a treasure hunt around the house by putting clues under the couch, chair or tables. Whoever finds the treasure first, gets to dare anyone to do something!