| by The Fustany Team

Everything You Need to Know About the Newly Launched "Ask Fustany" Concept!

We know that women, by nature, are always on the lookout for information; they seek advice, they read reviews, and they exchange experiences. Being on an on-going journey to support Arab women, we launched "Ask Fustany", connecting you to a network of experts, and providing you with detailed information, just at the click of a button!

Women of all ages and interests can benefit from "Ask Fustany" because we partnered up with a team of experts in Fashion, Beauty & Makeup, Health & Fitness, Relationships, and even Pregnancy & Motherhood - it's all women-centric!

How can you be part of this online community? It's very simple, here are the steps:

1. Scroll up, and go to "Register" to create your very own account.

2. Afterwards, you can just log-in and start joining the conversation through the "Ask Fustany" tab in the menu.

3. Pick a category, and ask us ANYTHING. You can also ask your questions anonymously.

4. The Fustany team, along with our experts will answer your question. 

5. Once your question has been answered, you will receive a notification.

6. There's more! We know that as a woman, you have a lot of experience to share with others, so whenever that's the case, you can always respond to other questions and give them some feedback that might help others out.

Don't blame us if you get addicted! Now it's time for a shout out to the fast-growing group of "Ask Fustany" experts, so scroll through and get introduced to them! Stay tuned, as that list of experts will keep expanding day by day.

Zeina El Naggar, Makeup Artist, Ask Fustany Experts, Sign up for Ask Fustany

Zeina El Naggar

Zeina El Naggar
Shereen Elbaz, Founder of Woman Up, Ask Fustany Experts, Sign up for Ask Fustany

Shereen Elbaz

Shereen Elbaz
Diala Jamaleddine, Ask Fustany Experts, Sign up for Ask Fustany

Diala Jamaleddine

Diala Jamaleddine
Rahet Bally, Rahet Bally Support Platform for Mothers, Ask Fustany Experts, Sign up for Ask Fustany

Rahet Bally

Rahet Bally
Kiki, Egyptian Makeup Artist, Ask Fustany Expert

Kiki Beautique

Kiki Beautique
Temraza, Egyptian Fashion Designer, Ask Fustany Experts, Sign up for Ask Fustany

Farida Temraza

Farida Temraza
Mimi Style Icon, Mimi Raad, Ask Fustany Experts, Sign up for Ask Fustany

Mimi Raad

Mimi Raad
Fatma Bahgat, Makeup Artisti, Ask Fustany Expert, Sign up for Ask Fustany

Fatma Bahgat

Fatma Bahgat
Rana Saab, Mirror Image Consulting, Celebrity Stylist, Ask Fustany Expert, Sign up for Ask Fustany

Rana Saab

Rana Saab
Ava Hashemi, House of Has he, Ask Fustany Expert, Sign up for Ask Fustany

Ava Hashemi

Ava Hashemi
Radwa El Ziki, Zedified, Ask Fustany Expert, Sign up for Ask Fustany

Radwa El Ziki

Radwa El Ziki
Sara Elemary, Egyptian Fashion Designer, Ask Fustany Expert, Sign up for Ask Fustany

Sara Elemary

Sara Elemary
Dalia Omar, Zumba, Ask Fustany Expert, Sign up for Ask Fustany

Dalia Omar

Dalia Omar
Saba Tark Fashion Designer, Ask Fustany Expert, Sign up for Ask Fustany

Saba Tark

Saba Tark
Heba Anwar, Smart Food by Heba Anwar, Ask Fustany Expert, Sign up for Ask Fustany

Heba Anwar

Heba Anwar
Said Mahrouf, SAID MAHROUF, Fashion Designer, Ask Fustany Expert, Sign up for Ask Fustany

Said Mahrouf

Said Mahrouf
Amira Haroon, Amira Haroon's Atelier, Ask Fustany Expert, Sign up for Ask Fustany

Amira Haroon

Amira Haroon
Ezra Couture, Fashion Designer, Ask Fustany Expert, Sign up for Ask Fustany

Ezra

Ezra
Luci, My Bucket of Ice-cream, Ask Fustany Expert, Sign up for Ask Fustany

Luci

Luci
Dina Abdul Majeed, Founder of 360moms.net, Ask Fustany Expert, Sign up for Ask Fustany

Dina Abdul Majeed

Dina Abdul Majeed

