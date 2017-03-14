Everything You Need to Know About the Newly Launched "Ask Fustany" Concept!

We know that women, by nature, are always on the lookout for information; they seek advice, they read reviews, and they exchange experiences. Being on an on-going journey to support Arab women, we launched "Ask Fustany", connecting you to a network of experts, and providing you with detailed information, just at the click of a button!



Women of all ages and interests can benefit from "Ask Fustany" because we partnered up with a team of experts in Fashion, Beauty & Makeup, Health & Fitness, Relationships, and even Pregnancy & Motherhood - it's all women-centric!



How can you be part of this online community? It's very simple, here are the steps:

1. Scroll up, and go to "Register" to create your very own account.

2. Afterwards, you can just log-in and start joining the conversation through the "Ask Fustany" tab in the menu.

3. Pick a category, and ask us ANYTHING. You can also ask your questions anonymously.

4. The Fustany team, along with our experts will answer your question.

5. Once your question has been answered, you will receive a notification.

6. There's more! We know that as a woman, you have a lot of experience to share with others, so whenever that's the case, you can always respond to other questions and give them some feedback that might help others out.



Don't blame us if you get addicted! Now it's time for a shout out to the fast-growing group of "Ask Fustany" experts, so scroll through and get introduced to them! Stay tuned, as that list of experts will keep expanding day by day.