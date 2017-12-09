Four Different Ways to Clean Your Leather Jacket

Don't you just hate it when you get a stain on your leather jacket? We know the feeling, but don't worry, because there are ways to clean your leather jacket and make it look just as new. Leather jackets are definitely a must-have in every woman's closet. They’re wearable and extremely stylish, which makes you want to wear them almost all season long. But the question is, how to clean your leather jacket? When it comes to cleaning your leather jackets, there are four different ways you can follow...



1. The first thing you need to do, is to spot any sort of visible dirt spots on your leather jacket. Grab a damp wash cloth or semi-moist wipes to get off any marks, without wetting your leather jacket.

2. Invest in a good leather stain cleanser, that has no water base, to efficiently clean your leather jacket. Make sure to rub the stained part of the leather jacket with a soft dry wash cloth or a small towel.

3. Another way to clean your leather jacket, is to gently wash it using water and shower gel or any mild cleanser. Soak a wash cloth in water and shower gel, and gently rub the stained area of the jacket in circular motion. Go over it again with a damp wash cloth to remove any extra soap. Leave it to air dry without subjecting it to the sun.

4. Read the washing instructions inside the jacket, and check if it can be washed in the washing machine. If it can, make sure to turn your jacket inside out, and set the washing machine to the shortest and most delicate washing cycle.

Photo Credits: Instagram @lovelypepa