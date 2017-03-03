How to remove pilling from clothes? A question that rises a lot during winter time, because there's nothing more annoying than finding that your favorite sweater started pilling. Even though you try to treat your clothes gently, some fabrics, especially woven ones, are highly prone to creating fuzz and pilling. In order to get rid of those annoying pilling balls and accumulated clots of fabric, here are the best four ways to remove pilling from your clothes.

1. Use a shaver/razor to get rid of pilling.



Put the piece of clothes on a flat surface and make sure it is well flattened. Bring your sharp razor and go over your clothes very gently, without harming the fabric itself. You will stretch the fabric well, and with a slight angle, go down against the pilling in the same direction. Be very cautious as you do, it in order not the cut your clothes.

2. Remove pilling using a fine toothed comb.

Did you know that your plastic narrow-toothed comb can remove the annoying pilling from your clothes? It sure can! All you need to do, is lay the clothes on a flat surface, and comb very gently downwards, without allowing your comb to harm the fabric. As you work your way down against the pilling, make sure to gather as much clots as you can. Now you have a sweater free of pilling and bobbles!

3. Take pilling out with a duct tape.



Using a duct tape to remove pilling from your clothes is by far the best and fastest method. If you're on the go, bring a wide duct tape, cut a fine part from the tape and place the sticky side on your clothes. As you pull it against the fabric, you will find out that most of the pilling is already stuck on the duct tape. You can also cut more tape if needed.

4. Get rid of pilling with scissors.

This method of removing pilling from clothes might take more time but it really works. Using sharp scissors, cut the fuzz off your sweater or pullover without being too close to the surface of the fabric.

Photo Credits: Larkabout.files.wordpress.com