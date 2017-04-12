How to Color Easter Eggs Using All-natural Ingredients

Coloring Easter eggs is a fun activity to do with your children to enjoy spring break and Easter holiday! It’s a tradition we all grew up doing, but unfortunately most of us grew up doing it in a very wrong way. I remember my parents buying us eggs and food coloring supplies, thinking that they’re perfectly safe. But the truth is, they’re full of chemicals, sugar and harmful ingredients. So why not offer a healthier lifestyle for your kids? That’s why I decided to share with you simple recipes to prepare edible colors at home to color Easter eggs.

1. Red and pink colored Easter eggs

- Red and pink natural colors are made out of beets.

- So you’ll need to cut 2 whole beets into cubes, add them to 2 cups of water and 2 tbsp of vinegar.

- Boil the beets until the water becomes red, and then reduce the heat and simmer until the beets become tender.

- Take the beets’ liquid, and let it cool down before you use it to color the previously boiled eggs.

Photo Credits: goodhousekeeping.com

2. Purple and blue colored Easter eggs



- Purple and blue natural colors are made out of purple cabbage.

- Wash the cabbage leaves, and chop it into large pieces.

- Put the cabbage leaves into 2 cups of water and 2 tbsp vinegar, and let it boil and then simmer until the cabbage becomes tender.

- Take the cabbage liquid, and let it cool down before you use it to color the previously boiled eggs.

- Note: If you want your Easter eggs to be dark blue, then you leave the eggs in the cabbage water overnight in the fridge.





3. Green colored Easter eggs

- Natural green comes from spinach and parsley.

- Wash and chop a bunch of spinach and a bunch of parsley leaves.

- Put the chopped spinach and parsley into 2 cups of water and 2 tbsp vinegar, and let it boil and then simmer until they become tender.

- Take the spinach and parsley liquid, and let it cool down before you use it to color the previously boiled eggs.

Photo Credits: marthastewart.com

4. Yellow and orange Easter eggs

- Natural yellow color comes from turmeric only, as for the orange it’s a combination of turmeric and beets.

- Add 2 tbsp turmeric and to cut 2 whole beets into cubes, add them to 2 cups of water and 2 tbsp of vinegar.

- Boil the beets and turmeric, and then reduce the heat and simmer until the beets become tender.

- Take the beets and turmeric liquid, and let it cool down before you use it to color the previously boiled eggs.

Photo Credits: Studio DIY

Sources: babble.com

fix.com