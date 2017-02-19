Nike’s New Campaign Pays Homage to Strong and Inspiring Arab Women

Nike just launched a new campaign, that carries a very empowering message for all Arab women!

A new video was released by Nike Women, that featured a group of successful Arab female athletes. The “What will they say about you?” campaign depicts, whether by scenes or narration, what these women had to go through to achieve their not-so-usual dreams, and how they broke all kinds of stereotypes.

Nike Women's new video was narrated by Fatima AlBanawi, a Saudi artist who aspires to deepen the conversation and strengthen the bridge between social impact and the arts through consultancy work, writing, and performance.

So let me introduce to you the Arab female athletes who were featured in Nike Women latest campaign “What will they say about you.”

1. Parkour trainer Amal Mourad from United Arab of Emirates





2. Boxer Arifa Bseiso from Jordan





3. Olympic Fencer Ines Boubarki from Tunisia





4. Figure Skater Zahra Lari from United Arab of Emirates





5. And last but not least, Emirati-Yemeni singer Balqees Fathi made a special appearance as she's the first UN women plant 50-50 champion for Arab States region.





Now watch the inspiring campaign by Nike Women!

