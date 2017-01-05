Nine Simple Tips to Easily Achieve Your Goals in 2017

At the end of every year, I like to sit down and review all the things I achieved throughout the year, and then start making a plan for the new year! Planning ahead for the new year forces you to be more organized, and helps you achieve more. So, I decided to share with you my experience, hoping that this article will help you achieve your goals in 2017.

1. Put your life goals in circles, like your relationship with your family, your friends, your educational or work goals where you would like to be spiritually, and even what you would like to change about yourself.

2. Write in details what you would like to achieve in every circle.

3. In another paper, write down all your dreams and goals, even if they may seem impossible to you now. Writing them down puts them in front of your eyes all the time, which will always remind you of how they are important to you.

4. Don’t get overwhelmed after writing a long list, if you end up writing down 100 goals, you can always pick the top 10 or five goals you’d like to achieve in 2017.

5. You need to put a timeline and a deadline to every goal. Some goals might need to be scheduled daily and some others need to be finished at a specific date.

6. You can choose the easy-to-achieve goals to begin with, to motivate yourself to go on with the rest of the goals list of 2017.

7. We all like to buy new things, but you need to put a financial plan to save money in 2017, to become a more responsible person.

8. Travelling should be scheduled on your goals list in 2017; it will be a good treat for yourself and a motivation to go on with the rest of your goals.

9. Hang it in a place where you can see it all the time, to keep your mind focused on achieving your goals in 2017.