Ramadan 2017: 12 New Egyptian Actresses That People Can't Stop Talking About!
Year after year, Ramadan TV series are certainly a main reason behind the kick off of many well-known actors and actresses. Therefore, being able to make it to one of the hit TV series during Ramadan is a big opportunity for many to start a successful acting career, like Amina Khalil for example.
This brings us to introducing you to 10 new Egyptian actresses that have caught everyone's attention in Ramadan 2017. So, will they make it big, and get positive reviews? We guess we’ll have to wait until the end of Ramadan 2017 to know that!
1. Diana Hesham
Hana - El Hesab Yegmaa
2. Hend Abdel-Halim
Sherine Helmy - 30 Youm
Nancy Gamal - Taqet Nour
3. Huda El Mufty
Nadine - Haza Al-Masaa
4. Maha Nassar
Neama - Wahat Al-Ghoroob
5. Mayan El Sayed
Aiten Yehia - Zel Al Raeis
6. Mariam Alkhosht
Shahira - La Tottfea Al Shams
7. Miral Mahilian
Ingie El Mougie - Kalbash
8. Rakeen Saad
Malika - Wahat Al-Ghoroob
Toffee - La Tottfea Al-Shams
Alia - Halawat Al-Dounia
10. Sherine Abouel Ezz
Seham - Ard Gaw
11. Tharaa Goubail
Dalal - Kafr Delhab
12. Walaa Elshrif
Rehana - Kafr Delhab
Esraa - Asham Ibeess
