Lifestyle Header image article main maison 69 valentine s day gift guide 2017

| by Zeina Tawfik

The Coolest "His & Hers" Valentine's Day Gift Ideas from Maison 69

Valentine's Day 2017 will be here before you know it! And so, we did a little investigation to help you get your significant other the best (non-cheesy!) Valentine's Day gift; believe us, we got the coolest options out there. Where did we find them? The answer is: Maison 69, Cairo's coolest store to date!

Maison 69 is a new boutique, dedicated to fashion, art, design and all things beautiful. If you haven't visited this space yet, you're missing out on a lot, and no, we're not exaggerating. It's like a magical arena, which houses a hip selection of local and international designers and labels.

We dropped by Maison 69 to personally pick the coolest Valentine's Day gifts, for him and for her. Scroll through, and you'll find a multitude of gift ideas that your partner would be thrilled to receive.

Our Living section is a woman's best friend. See for yourself and get a little bit of everything!

Have You Read These?

Which Type of Girlfriend Are You?!

21 Small Gestures for a Happier Relationships

The Obvious Habits of a True Gentleman



Maison 69 - Valentine's Day Gifts

Maison 69 - Valentine's Day Gifts

Maison 69 - Valentine's Day Gifts
Maison 69 - Valentine's Day Gifts

Maison 69 - Valentine's Day Gifts

Maison 69 - Valentine's Day Gifts
Maison 69 - Valentine's Day Gifts

Maison 69 - Valentine's Day Gifts

Maison 69 - Valentine's Day Gifts
Maison 69 - Valentine's Day Gifts

Maison 69 - Valentine's Day Gifts

Maison 69 - Valentine's Day Gifts
Maison 69 - Valentine's Day Gifts

Maison 69 - Valentine's Day Gifts

Maison 69 - Valentine's Day Gifts
Maison 69 - Valentine's Day Gifts

Maison 69 - Valentine's Day Gifts

Maison 69 - Valentine's Day Gifts
Maison 69 - Valentine's Day Gifts

Maison 69 - Valentine's Day Gifts

Maison 69 - Valentine's Day Gifts
Maison 69 - Valentine's Day Gifts

Maison 69 - Valentine's Day Gifts

Maison 69 - Valentine's Day Gifts
Maison 69 - Valentine's Day Gifts

Maison 69 - Valentine's Day Gifts

Maison 69 - Valentine's Day Gifts
Maison 69 - Valentine's Day Gifts

Maison 69 - Valentine's Day Gifts

Maison 69 - Valentine's Day Gifts
Maison 69 - Valentine's Day Gifts

Maison 69 - Valentine's Day Gifts

Maison 69 - Valentine's Day Gifts
Maison 69 - Valentine's Day Gifts

Maison 69 - Valentine's Day Gifts

Maison 69 - Valentine's Day Gifts
Maison 69 - Valentine's Day Gifts

Maison 69 - Valentine's Day Gifts

Maison 69 - Valentine's Day Gifts
Maison 69 - Valentine's Day Gifts

Maison 69 - Valentine's Day Gifts

Maison 69 - Valentine's Day Gifts
Maison 69 - Valentine's Day Gifts

Maison 69 - Valentine's Day Gifts

Maison 69 - Valentine's Day Gifts
Maison 69 - Valentine's Day Gifts

Maison 69 - Valentine's Day Gifts

Maison 69 - Valentine's Day Gifts
Maison 69 - Valentine's Day Gifts

Maison 69 - Valentine's Day Gifts

Maison 69 - Valentine's Day Gifts
Maison 69 - Valentine's Day Gifts

Maison 69 - Valentine's Day Gifts

Maison 69 - Valentine's Day Gifts

Tags: Maison 69  Egypt  Egypt art  Egypt fashion  Cairo  Cairo fashion  Shopping  Valentine's day  Valentine's day 2017  Valentine's day fashion  Valentine's day outfit ideas  Gifts  Men   Women  Couples  Boyfriend 


You might also like





© 2013 Fustany.com, All Rights Reserved



Back to Top ↑