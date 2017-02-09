The Coolest "His & Hers" Valentine's Day Gift Ideas from Maison 69

Valentine's Day 2017 will be here before you know it! And so, we did a little investigation to help you get your significant other the best (non-cheesy!) Valentine's Day gift; believe us, we got the coolest options out there. Where did we find them? The answer is: Maison 69, Cairo's coolest store to date!
Maison 69 is a new boutique, dedicated to fashion, art, design and all things beautiful. If you haven't visited this space yet, you're missing out on a lot, and no, we're not exaggerating. It's like a magical arena, which houses a hip selection of local and international designers and labels.
We dropped by Maison 69 to personally pick the coolest Valentine's Day gifts, for him and for her. Scroll through, and you'll find a multitude of gift ideas that your partner would be thrilled to receive.
Maison 69 - Valentine's Day Gifts
Maison 69 - Valentine's Day Gifts
Maison 69 - Valentine's Day Gifts
Maison 69 - Valentine's Day Gifts
Maison 69 - Valentine's Day Gifts
Maison 69 - Valentine's Day Gifts
Maison 69 - Valentine's Day Gifts
Maison 69 - Valentine's Day Gifts
Maison 69 - Valentine's Day Gifts
Maison 69 - Valentine's Day Gifts
Maison 69 - Valentine's Day Gifts
Maison 69 - Valentine's Day Gifts
Maison 69 - Valentine's Day Gifts
Maison 69 - Valentine's Day Gifts
Maison 69 - Valentine's Day Gifts
Maison 69 - Valentine's Day Gifts
Maison 69 - Valentine's Day Gifts
Maison 69 - Valentine's Day Gifts
About the Author
Zeina Tawfik
You know that little girl in the movie from Despicable Me, IT'S SO FLUFFY; well this is Zeina Tawfik. She is as cute and adorable as the little girl in pink. Her fluffy pink pen with glitter resides next to her for the everyday note taking. You can hear her heels at the end of the hallway as she makes her way to the office door, walking in with a smile and the happiest Good morning! She is quite the risk-taker when it comes to her style, her sparkly leggings, leopard pants and colorful shoes. Zeina Tawfik is all about the mixing and matching! Walking by shops her eye wonders and you'd hear her excitement: Look at this, Oh this is very nice, Oh this would go great with what we saw at the last shop. Her love for Tiffany is also evident, as she is never seen without her Tiffany heart-shaped earrings and bracelet. Zeina's cravings include Coco-Cola, cupcakes and Starbucks Frappuccino. She loves tutus and hates coffee and tea. You can reach her on zeina@fustany.com.