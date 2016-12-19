10 New Year’s Eve Date Ideas for All Types of Couples

Do you feel like going out on a date on New Year’s Eve? Many couples plan to spend this special night together, celebrating in their own way. So this is why we thought of New Year’s Eve date ideas for all types of couples. Let’s start!

1. This New Year’s Eve date idea is quite basic, but we totally think it's the most romantic one for married couples. Spend New Year’s Eve together at home, cook a fancy dinner for each other, and even create a romantic set-up with candles, music and flowers. If you want to know how to spend a great New Year’s Eve together at home, click here.

2. Set up a tent in your garden or inside your house, rent a large white screen and enjoy watching romantic movies and eating pizza, and don’t forget to kiss at midnight!

3. Because it’s New Year’s Eve, pick a fancy yet romantic restaurant, to have a delicious New Year's Eve dinner date - just the two of you. Spend the night eating, talking, and enjoying each other’s company.

4. If you want to do something different for a New Year's Eve date, then you can try something new, like ice skating, go-carting or bowling.

5. You can take a stroll on your feet in your favorite place in the city, eat street food and enjoy fireworks by midnight!

6. Prepare some finger food, and plan a road trip to your favorite place far away from the city, to enjoy New Year’s Eve in an adventurous way.

7. For married couples, leave the kids at your parents’ house, and book a hotel room! Enjoy getting pampered, served, eating delicious food and having a passionate night.

8. If you’re the kind of couple who likes to party, then surprise your partner with two tickets to a concert or a big New Year’s Eve party.

9. Want a romantic New Year's Eve date idea? Have dinner at high skyscraper restaurant, to watch the whole city at night and watch the fireworks from a higher perspective!

10. Go for a midnight romantic boat ride in the river, and don’t forget to bring a snack and a blanket to enjoy the moonlight.