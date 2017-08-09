10 Reasons Why Women Can't Easily Have an Orgasm

Sex problems are one of the most common issues between married couples, and ignoring them will not take you anywhere! The most important thing to overcome any sex problem in marriage is addressing it and finding a solution. Since we know that many women can't easily have an orgasm, which may inevitably kill their sex life, we listed 10 reasons why some females have difficulties to reach orgasm.

1. It's a well-known fact that women take more time than men to have an orgasm. Since husbands and wives don't usually climax together, one of the main reasons that women don't have orgasms, is that men don't wait for them to be fully aroused, and they finish off the intercourse once they feel pleased.

2. If you are in a bad mood or you feel exhausted, you won't easily have an orgasm, and you may also feel unconnected while having sex with your husband.

3. In many cases, men aren't familiar with women's erogenous zones. Wives may feel shy to openly communicate during sex, and tell their husbands where and how they like to be touched, and this prevents them from having an orgasm.

4. Are you one of these women who think sex is a chore? Well, you certainly won't be having an orgasm! Making love is a sacred experience between married couples, and for both of you to enjoy it, you have to avoid the routine, and dedicate time and effort to increase the intimacy.

5. Foreplay really matters in your sexual relationship! In fact, some women don't have an orgasm because they skip foreplay, and they engage in sexual intercourse while they're not fully turned on.

6. This fact might sound surprising... Did you know that peeing before having sex helps you to have an orgasm?! As women climax, they get an urge to urinate; if you're not sure that you bladder is completely empty, you'll feel discomfort and you won't be able to relax and enjoy the moment.

7. Fear of sex is one of the main factors why women don't have an orgasm, which is widely common among newlyweds. Anxiety prevents you from enjoying sex with your husband, so make sure that you're not so tense, and that you're taking everything step by step.

8. Some medications interfere with a woman's sexual desire. If you're having troubles to reach orgasm, and you're taking any kind of pills, then consult your physician and check your medicine's side effects. It's also important to maintain a healthy diet!

9. A deep connection between you and your husband is super important to enjoy sex. So, if you get distracted by a phone beep, a doorbell, etc., then it would be surely difficult to have an orgasm. Don't let these vibes get to you, and just try to start all over again once you're both ready.

10. Lack of confidence and self-esteem can badly affect women, specially while having sex with their husbands. Stop feeling that way, and know that your partner loves you just the way you are. If you need a little boost, click here to know 10 brilliant tips to help you feel sexy.

