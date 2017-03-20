15 Important Questions to Ask Yourself Before Ending a Relationship

In any kind of relationship, a breakup doesn't happen suddenly! If you've been going through a hard time with your partner, agonizing about whether to stay or not, just take some time alone and try to answer these 15 questions before ending a relationship. The answers you seek are within you, and they will guide you to take the right decision. Read on to go through these questions to ask yourself before ending a relationship, but you must know that there is no right or wrong answer; you will only develop insights to determine your next step.

1. What is the main reason you want to breakup with your partner?

2. Is this relationship making you upset more than happy most of the time?

3. Are you always having the same fights with your partner?

4. Is there a way to improve your relationship?

5. Do you spend time to make up after arguments more than having fun together?

6. Is this relationship bringing out the worst in you?

7. Do you keeping remembering how it used to be and wish things go back the same?

8. Are you growing emotionally, spiritually and mentally?

9. Are you happy with your intimate life?

10. Do you share the same goals for the future?

11. What values are you bringing into each other's lives?

12. Are you making too many sacrifices just to make it work?

13. Do you really love your partner or are staying because you're afraid of being alone?

14. How will you feel if you don't end this relationship?

15. Have you though how life could be if you ended things with your partner?