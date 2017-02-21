20 Iconic Couples That Made the Oscars Red Carpet Sexy Through the Years!

If you think that the Oscars is just about movies and awards then you’re wrong, the Oscars is about celebrity fashion, beauty, and even relationships. And in fact, the Oscars red carpet witnessed so many glamorous couples through the years.

Every year, the Oscars marks an important date night for celebrity couples, because one day later the whole world will be talking about how cute they looked, and how fashionable they were on the red carpet. Like who can forget the iconic couple Cher and then husband Sony, and neither the less Brad Pitt’s iconic relationships with Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Anniston and Angelina Jolie?

But, there are so many more iconic Hollywood couples that walked the Oscars red carpet together across the years. So scroll down to see 20 couples that made the Oscars red carpet so sexy; the true definition of Hollywood glam!