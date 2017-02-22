20 of Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling's Cute Moments That Will Make You Smile!

We’re only a few days away from the biggest red carpet event of the year, Oscars 2017! Since the beginning of the awards season, we couldn’t get enough of Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone cute moments together on the red carpet or on stage.

Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone first starred together in "Crazy, Stupid Love" a few years ago, and since then they’ve become one of the most loved on-screen couples. And just like Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, Ryan Gosling and Emma stone are not just a cute couple on screen, they’re also best friends.

Don’t believe me? Then scroll down to see 20 photos of the cutest moments between Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone to believe how friends can be really sweet together.