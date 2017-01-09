You’ll find the latest in fashion, beauty & lifestyle when liking us on Facebook




| by The Fustany Team

Golden Globes 2017: The Sweetest Celebrity Couples on the Red Carpet

هذا المقال متاح باللغة العربية

What's a Golden Globes red carpet without sweet celebrity couples?! For the Golden Globes red carpet 2017, many celebrity couples showed up, and we'll share with you our favorite ones!

The first celebrity couple to arrive to the Golden Globes 2017 red carpet was Kristen Bell and her husband Dax Shepard, and they looked oh-so-cute together. Another celebrity couple that we dearly love, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel, also walked the Golden Globes 2017 red carpet.

Who else was there? Well, the cutest Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds also made it, in addition to the love birds, Chrissy Teign and John Legend! Talk about mega celebrity couples at the Golden Globes 2017 red carpet.

Now scroll down, to see all the sweet celebrity couple moments from the Golden Globes 2017 red carpet.

For more Golden Globes 2017 red carpet coverage, click here.



Kristen Bell & Dax Shepard - Golden Globes 2017- The Sweetest Celebrity Couples

Kristen Bell & Dax Shepard

Kristen Bell & Dax Shepard - Golden Globes 2017- The Sweetest Celebrity Couples
Kristen Bell & Dax Shepard
Golden Globes 2017- The Sweetest Celebrity Couples

Jessica Biel & Justin Timberlake

Jessica Biel & Justin Timberlake - Golden Globes 2017- The Sweetest Celebrity Couples
Jessica Biel & Justin Timberlake
Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds - Golden Globes 2017- The Sweetest Celebrity Couples

Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds - Golden Globes 2017- The Sweetest Celebrity Couples
Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds
Chrissy Teigen & John Legend - Golden Globes 2017

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend - Golden Globes 2017
Chrissy Teigen & John Legend

