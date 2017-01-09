Golden Globes 2017: The Sweetest Celebrity Couples on the Red Carpet

What's a Golden Globes red carpet without sweet celebrity couples?! For the Golden Globes red carpet 2017, many celebrity couples showed up, and we'll share with you our favorite ones!

The first celebrity couple to arrive to the Golden Globes 2017 red carpet was Kristen Bell and her husband Dax Shepard, and they looked oh-so-cute together. Another celebrity couple that we dearly love, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel, also walked the Golden Globes 2017 red carpet.

Who else was there? Well, the cutest Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds also made it, in addition to the love birds, Chrissy Teign and John Legend! Talk about mega celebrity couples at the Golden Globes 2017 red carpet.

Now scroll down, to see all the sweet celebrity couple moments from the Golden Globes 2017 red carpet.