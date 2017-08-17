With mood swings, lots of pain, and emotional breakdowns, it's got to be hard for men to deal with a woman on her period. A woman's period is surely not her favorite part of the month. We must admit that lots of arguments and issues may take place between a man and his woman due to her sensitivity and mood swings during her period. Because every man should know to deal with a woman's PMS the right way, here's the ultimate guide to PMS and how a man should deal with a woman on her period.

1. Give her more love and attention.

You may find your wife or girlfriend over sensitive while she's on her period, that's why you may have to be extra sweet and romantic with her. Pamper her with lots of hugs, kisses and also some sweet talk. This will make her feel better about herself and instantly lift up her mood.

2. Avoid giving her negative comments.

During a woman's period, she is less likely to be as calm and can get easily mad. Wondering how to deal with that when woman is on her period? Don't expect her to take any negative comments or criticism lightly because the physical pain she's facing is already irritating her. Also never comment on her weight while she's on her period because she's already bloated and it doesn't make her feel good already.

3. Surprise her with flowers and chocolates.

Some roses, chocolates or even a night out at her favorite restaurant is capable of making her feel better in no time! The ultimate key to deal with a woman on her period is simply lots of pampering!

4. Keep track of her menstrual cycle.

This is by far one of the best ways to deal with PMS. Knowing beforehand when to expect your woman's period will help you figure out the reason why she's being so moody and that you should treat her differently and with care.

5. Help her out with housework.

When a woman relaxes more while on her period, she's less likely to feel pain and contractions. In order to deal with your woman on her period the right way, make sure to help her out with her daily housework like washing the dishes, helping out with the laundry or even fixing the bed.

6. Don't make her feel unwanted.

A woman on her period needs to feel she's beautiful and still desirable. Stay close to your woman during her period instead of making her feel bad about herself. You can also keep a blanket next to her in case she gets cold because her body temprature won't be stable during her period.

7. Don't take things personally.

If you have noticed that your woman argues about the little things, then try not to take it personally. If it happened and she got mad at you for no reason, you must know that it's because of her hormones and it has nothing to do with you.