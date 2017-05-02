Lifestyle Header image article main hottest celebrity couples met gala 2017

| by The Fustany Team

Met Gala 2017: The Hottest Celebrity Couples on the Red Carpet

Let's take a moment to talk about all of the hot couples that showed up on the Met Gala 2017 red carpet!

Some of them go way back, like Gisele Bündchen and her husband Tom Brady. But some others are making their first-time appearance together, like Selena Gomez and The Weeknd, and Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez! All these celebrity couples gave us major relationship goals, and you have to see them too!

Scroll down to see the hottest celebrity couples on the Met Gala 2017 red carpet.

For more Met Gala 2017 red carpet coverage, click here.



Chrissy Teigen & John Legend - Met Gala 2017 Couples

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend - Met Gala 2017 Couples
Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds - Met Gala 2017 Couples

Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds - Met Gala 2017 Couples
Gisele Bündchen & Tom Brady - Met Gala 2017 Couples

Gisele Bündchen & Tom Brady - Met Gala 2017 Couples
Gisele Bündchen & Tom Brady - Met Gala 2017 Couples

Gisele Bündchen & Tom Brady - Met Gala 2017 Couples
Jennifer Lopez & ARod - Met Gala 2017 Couples

Jennifer Lopez & ARod - Met Gala 2017 Couples
Jennifer Lopez & ARod - Met Gala 2017 Couples

Jennifer Lopez & ARod - Met Gala 2017 Couples
Selena Gomez & The Weekend - Met Gala 2017 Couples

Selena Gomez & The Weekend - Met Gala 2017 Couples
Met Gala 2017 Couples - Selena Gomez & The Weekend-Met Gala 2017: The Hottest Celebrity Couples on the Red Carpet

Selena Gomez & The Weekend - Met Gala 2017 Couples :
Met Gala 2017: The Hottest Celebrity Couples on the Red Carpet-Chrissy Teigen & John Legend

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend
Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds-Met Gala 2017: The Hottest Celebrity Couples on the Red Carpet

Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds
