Oscars 2017: The Most Adorable Couple Moments from the Red Carpet!

What better event other than the Oscars to see how our favorite celebrity couples dressed, and check the cute moments they shared together on the Oscars 2017 red carpet. And there definitely some winning moments, like when Justin Timberlake adorable photobombed Jessica Biel's photo. Another adorable couple moment was when husband and wife Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman showed some serious PDA on the Oscars 2017 red carpet.

So let us show you the cutest moments couples shared on the Oscars 2017 red carpet down there in photos, scroll down and enjoy.