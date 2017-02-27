Lifestyle Header image fustany lifestyle love and relationships oscars 2017 cute couples justin timberlake and jessica biel main image

| by The Fustany Team

Oscars 2017: The Most Adorable Couple Moments from the Red Carpet!

What better event other than the Oscars to see how our favorite celebrity couples dressed, and check the cute moments they shared together on the Oscars 2017 red carpet. And there definitely some winning moments, like when Justin Timberlake adorable photobombed Jessica Biel's photo. Another adorable couple moment was when husband and wife Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman showed some serious PDA on the Oscars 2017 red carpet. 

So let us show you the cutest moments couples shared on the Oscars 2017 red carpet down there in photos, scroll down and enjoy.

For more Oscars 2017 red carpet coverage, click here.



Pharrell Williams and Helen Lasichanh

Viola Davis and her husband

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban

Matt Damon and his wife

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen

Jamie Dornan and his wife

Brie Larson and partner

Dwayne Johnson and his wife

