The Different Types of Hugs Between Men and Women, and What They Mean!

Every couple has a secret language that no one else can understand. This language usually includes body language, and it actually says a lot about every couple, no matter where they're from. Hugs are a big part of a couple's body language, and the different types of hugs have the power to deliver a message to your loved one, without even speaking. This is why we decided to breakdown the types of hugs between men and women, and what each of them really means.

1. The quick hug: When a hug only takes a few quick seconds, it actually means that your partner really wants to touch you and doesn’t want to lose physical contact with you. So don’t think that it’s nothing, while it actually means a lot.

2. The long hug: This type of hug would make you feel like it will never end, and you don’t want it to end. It means that you both need each other, and you find it hard to let go of each other. It represents deep and real love.

3. The hug where a man elevates a woman from the ground: When a man lifts a woman up while hugging her, it shows sincere happy feelings, and excitement to finally see her.

4. The hug where a man lifts up a woman and twirls: This hug is a lot similar to the one before it; in this case the man also wants to put a smile on his woman’s face. These kinds of hugs happen between couples who are happy and relaxed in their relationship..

5. The squeeze: This hug’s meaning differ from one situation to another, but it’s usually a sign that one partner is in deep need for the other partner, and the partner assuring them that they’re there for them.

6. The hug from the back: This hug’s meaning differ between men and women. For men, when they find their partner busy doing something and they give her a hug from the back, it means they want her attention and they want to share with her whatever she’s doing even just by standing there. For women, when she hugs a man from behind, she’s usually in a bad mood or sad and trying to lean on him for support.

7. The side hug: Side hugs are like strolling hand in hand, couples who do that like to keep the physical bond going, and they enjoy each other’s company.

8. Petting and hugging at the same time: Talk about showing affection and kindness. Petting your partner sometimes might be a sign of reconciling each other in a cute way.

9. Hugs with deep eyes gazing: This kind of hug is a loud and clear “I love you” to each other, couples in love like to do that.