Three Egyptian Couples Tell Us Why They Loved Having a Small, Intimate Wedding!

When it comes to Egyptian weddings, some people totally believe that bigger is better, while others are certain that less is more! We recently noticed that small, intimate weddings have become so popular in Egypt; more and more couples are keeping their guest lists limited to close family and friends. While the reasons may vary between saving money or wanting to have a cozy celebration, deciding to throw a small, intimate wedding might cause a family drama!

To inspire engaged couples who are thinking about planning a small, intimate wedding, we got up close and personal with three Egyptian married couples who didn't opt for the normal, and got hitched in their very own way.



1. Reem Hatem & Bassem Elhady

How did you know you didn't want a typical big fancy wedding?

We hate big weddings that involve people or family members that we don't really know. For us, it doesn't make any sense and we don't understand it. Why would we dance with an auntie that we've seen only once in our lives in a family gathering - just because our parents want to invite her?! A wedding is about us, and not anybody else. It's a very special moment to us that SHOULD involve ONLY special people. This is how we define it, and unfortunately it's a tradition in Egypt that parents are the ones who control the wedding!



Have you faced any obstacles while planning your wedding?

Definitely yes. Our families wanted to invite more people, but actually we shocked them with our decision, because it's only ours and we made it clear from the very beginning. Thankfully, they accepted it after some fights. Families tend to have an emotional argument that makes you give up, but you should never lose hope.



Share with us a piece of advice for engaged couples who want to throw a small, intimate wedding.

Hmmm, our advice would be: Your wedding is a very special event to both of you, it's a day where you celebrate the beginning of a new life. Celebrate it the way you want, not the way your family wants. Make it big, make it small, it's your decision to celebrate it the way that makes you both happy.



2. Layla Nasser & Akeel Mazhar

How did you know you didn't want a typical big fancy wedding?

All our friends didn't believe us when we first told them we are not having a wedding. They see Akeel in every wedding the last man standing on the dance floor. But we wanted something that reflects our personalities. We wanted something we would remember for the rest of our lives. So, we had a very intimate gathering after our Katb El-Ketab that had all the aspects that we were looking for in our wedding day.



Have you faced any obstacles while planning your wedding?

Not at all. Our parents and families were very supportive. My young sister kept saying that we were "lame," but she was very supportive, as she said it was our decision. With all the economic problems that the country is going through, we didn't want to be a burden on our families just because of social pressures.



Share with us a piece of advice for engaged couples who want to throw a small, intimate wedding.

Do what you love no matter what. Don't leave your decisions to social norms, and disregard what others think. Not only about the wedding setup, but about everything else in your life. Marriage is not an easy decision; both partners get very stressed, so it is crucial to keep it as a two-way partnership. That's the only way how your marriage will succeed. And always put your love in front of you.



3. Samiha Amin & Khaled Elchouehy

How did you know you didn't want a typical big fancy wedding?

We both had the same feeling. We wanted to have fun and enjoy the time with our friends, without all the formalities. We wanted to invite only the people who really mattered.



Have you faced any obstacles while planning your wedding?

Yes, convincing our parents was hell - especially that we almost didn't invite family, only friends. Until the wedding day, they were not convinced, however, my dad said that this is the best wedding he attended in his life. He was carefree and dancing, and didn't have to worry about hosting other people!



Share with us a piece of advice for engaged couples who want to throw a small, intimate wedding.

It is the best decision you will ever make. In fact, we really enjoyed the process as everything was intimate. We made our own origami decorations, one of my friends designed my wedding dress and another friend made my makeup. It was all so personal!

