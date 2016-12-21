Why Do You Keep Attracting the Wrong Guys?

Have you ever thought about why you keep attracting the wrong guys? You fall for guys with the same personality, habits and traits. You keep on repeating the same thing and expect a different result? But eventually, you find out they're not suitable for you. Let me tell you, you hold all the answers. And you probably know it, but you're acting like you’re puzzled.

In a few simple points, I'll discuss with you the reasons why you keep attracting the wrong guys...

1. You ignore the signs.

You like a guy and the guy likes you back, you get the first sign that he’s flirting with you, but you can tell he's not so serious (like the one before him), yet you ignore the initial signs.

The thing is, you ignore the signs because you keep repeating to yourself, I can fix this one, I can make this one work, and I can handle this differently. And the truth is, you’re allowing yourself to go through the same experience over and over again, and this is one of the main reasons why you keep attracting the wrong guys.



2. You take romantic comedies as your reference.

This one is not actually your fault, it's Hollywood’s mistake! For years and years, you grew up watching romantic comedies, where they lied to your face about relationships and how you can actually change a bad guy to a good guy. You can’t change people; people change only if they want to.

3. You can't differentiate between what you want and what you need.

Sometimes you keep attracting the wrong guys because you keep on looking for what you want, and ignore what you need. You need to understand this very well. Because I am not asking you to give up on all you want and just look for your needs. I would be asking you to become miserable, but what I am asking you, is to try to make a balance. Try to come half way with your desires. Find your balance point.

You need to take charge of your own life and put down some ground rules for yourself. The minute you realize what you actually need, you will be able to know what you want. Stop misleading yourself and start appreciating and loving yourself instead.



5. You're too afraid to go out of your comfort zone.

Trying to be with someone different from what you know is what scares you the most. This type of guy is what you've always known, and what you built your whole life expectations around. You built up this idea in your mind, that this type of men is only what suits you, and that's why you always attract the wrong guys.

You constantly tell yourself that your relationship fails because of that person, ignoring the fact that you are making a choice pattern. But at some point, you need to realize that you're only hurting yourself. Giving other guys a chance will help you leave your comfort zone gradually, by time you'll realize your self worth and you'll start choosing wisely.