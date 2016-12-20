You’ll find the latest in fashion, beauty & lifestyle when liking us on Facebook




| by Zeinab El-Fiqi

20 Appetizers and Desserts to Serve at Your New Year's Eve House Party

Are you hosting a New Year’s Eve house party this year? Then, you’re probably thinking about the kind of food you should be serving at your New Year’s Eve house party! I got for you 20 appetizer and dessert ideas you can serve at your New Year’s Eve house party, so people can enjoy the night and always remember how great of a host you are. So keep on reading, to know them all.

1. Make delicious homemade cheese stuffed sambousek, and serve at your New Year’s Eve house party.

photo fustany-lifestyle-kitchen-new years eve house party snackas-cheese stuffed samosa_zpsbrcxuzqw.jpg


2. Serve cold stuffed vine leaves at your New Year’s Eve house party.

photo fustany-lifestyle-kitchen-new years eve house party snackas-cold stuffed vine leaves_zps3yr3ab0j.jpg

3. Serve cranberry barbecue mini meatballs at your New Year’s Eve house party.

photo fustany-lifestyle-kitchen-new years eve house party snackas-cranberry barbecue meatballs_zpsjbjrhduv.jpg

4. Fried stuffed ravioli are so delicious, so go ahead and serve them at your New Year’s Eve house party.

photo fustany-lifestyle-kitchen-new years eve house party snackas-fried ravioly_zpsvsdunakx.jpg

5. Serve garlic cheese bombs at your New Year’s Eve house party.

photo fustany-lifestyle-kitchen-new years eve house party snackas-garlic cheese bomb_zps8bshjnob.jpg

6. It’s easy to make homemade baked potato chips at home, just cut potatoes into thin slices put some oil on them and throw them in the oven until they become crispy, and then serve them at your New Year’s Eve house party.

photo fustany-lifestyle-kitchen-new years eve house party snackas-homemade baked potatoes_zpsvi5rgf6e.jpg

7. We’ll help you make delicious mini burgers to serve at your New Year’s Eve house party.

photo fustany-lifestyle-kitchen-new years eve house party snackas-mini burgers_zpsrrgksw8g.jpg

8. You can either buy or make mini pigs in blankets at home to serve at your New Year’s Eve house party.

photo fustany-lifestyle-kitchen-new years eve house party snackas-mini pigs in a blanket_zpsc7fwedom.jpg

9. Just head to the nearest bakery, and buy freshly baked mini pizzas, so you can serve them at your New Year’s Eve house party.

photo fustany-lifestyle-kitchen-new years eve house party snackas-mini pizza_zps7wtwhuds.jpg

10. Make a delicious cheddar cheese dip with this recipe right here, and dip mini pretzels in it at your New Year’s Eve house party.

photo fustany-lifestyle-kitchen-new years eve house party snackas-mini pretzels and chedar cheese dipping_zpso7nyhdcr.jpg

11. Serve homemade hummus at your New Year’s Eve house party.

photo greatest-recipe-of-all-time-alex-tatusian-hummus_zpsqqmxaszt.jpg

12. Bake tostadas chips and make chili red sauce to serve at your New Year’s Eve house party.

photo fustany-lifestyle-kitchen-new years eve house party snackas-tostadas chips_zpstzhava88.jpg

13. Serve chocolate chips dip and biscuits at your New Year’s Eve house party.

photo fustany-lifestyle-kitchen-new years eve house party snackas-chocolate chip dip_zpsilxjynmf.jpg

14. Put cotton candy on top of ice cream cones, to serve at your New Year’s Eve house party.

photo fustany-lifestyle-kitchen-new years eve house party snackas-cotton candy on an ice cream cone_zpsgjkqug2d.jpg

15. Put marshmallows on skewers, and dip them in chocolate sauce and let them dry before you serve them at your New Year’s Eve house party.

photo fustany-lifestyle-kitchen-new years eve house party snackas-marshmellow dipped in chocolate_zpsgu4abnnv.jpg

16. Put Nutella scoops inside peanut butter cookies, and serve them at your New Year’s Eve house party.

photo fustany-lifestyle-kitchen-new years eve house party snackas-nutella peanut butter cookies_zpsfy7eba8i.jpg

17. Here’s the recipe to make donuts at home, so make mini donuts and serve them at your New Year’s Eve house party.

photo fustany-lifestyle-kitchen-new years eve house party snackas-mini donuts_zpsccjxna24.jpg

18. Put different kinds of fruits on skewers, and serve them with chocolate sauce dipping at your New Year’s Eve house party.

photo fustany-lifestyle-kitchen-new years eve house party snackas-rainbow fruits skewers_zpsiq4mswkc.jpg

19. Stack strawberry, marshmallow, mini chocolate cake pieces on skewers and serve them with a delicious Nutella dip at your New Year’s Eve house party.

photo fustany-lifestyle-kitchen-new years eve house party snackas-starwberry-marshmellow-and chocolate cake_zpsqyayy4kr.jpg

20. Make a s’mores dip and serve it with biscuits at your New Year’s Eve house party.

photo fustany-lifestyle-kitchen-new years eve house party snackas-smores dip_zpsyydc9avn.jpg

