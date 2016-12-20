20 Appetizers and Desserts to Serve at Your New Year's Eve House Party

Are you hosting a New Year’s Eve house party this year? Then, you’re probably thinking about the kind of food you should be serving at your New Year’s Eve house party! I got for you 20 appetizer and dessert ideas you can serve at your New Year’s Eve house party, so people can enjoy the night and always remember how great of a host you are. So keep on reading, to know them all.

1. Make delicious homemade cheese stuffed sambousek, and serve at your New Year’s Eve house party.





2. Serve cold stuffed vine leaves at your New Year’s Eve house party.



3. Serve cranberry barbecue mini meatballs at your New Year’s Eve house party.



4. Fried stuffed ravioli are so delicious, so go ahead and serve them at your New Year’s Eve house party.



5. Serve garlic cheese bombs at your New Year’s Eve house party.



6. It’s easy to make homemade baked potato chips at home, just cut potatoes into thin slices put some oil on them and throw them in the oven until they become crispy, and then serve them at your New Year’s Eve house party.



7. We’ll help you make delicious mini burgers to serve at your New Year’s Eve house party.



8. You can either buy or make mini pigs in blankets at home to serve at your New Year’s Eve house party.



9. Just head to the nearest bakery, and buy freshly baked mini pizzas, so you can serve them at your New Year’s Eve house party.



10. Make a delicious cheddar cheese dip with this recipe right here, and dip mini pretzels in it at your New Year’s Eve house party.



11. Serve homemade hummus at your New Year’s Eve house party.

12. Bake tostadas chips and make chili red sauce to serve at your New Year’s Eve house party.



13. Serve chocolate chips dip and biscuits at your New Year’s Eve house party.



14. Put cotton candy on top of ice cream cones, to serve at your New Year’s Eve house party.



15. Put marshmallows on skewers, and dip them in chocolate sauce and let them dry before you serve them at your New Year’s Eve house party.



16. Put Nutella scoops inside peanut butter cookies, and serve them at your New Year’s Eve house party.



17. Here’s the recipe to make donuts at home, so make mini donuts and serve them at your New Year’s Eve house party.



18. Put different kinds of fruits on skewers, and serve them with chocolate sauce dipping at your New Year’s Eve house party.



19. Stack strawberry, marshmallow, mini chocolate cake pieces on skewers and serve them with a delicious Nutella dip at your New Year’s Eve house party.



20. Make a s’mores dip and serve it with biscuits at your New Year’s Eve house party.

