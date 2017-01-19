Have you ever thought about the many ways you can indulge in chocolate? I bet you did, from chocolate cinnamon rolls to chocolate cakes, you thought of them all. And that's why I've gathered 21 photos of chocolate desserts to satisfy your sweet tooth.

A hot chocolate cup and a couple of marshmallows can keep you warm on a cold winter night, and chocolate donuts are what gather friends around during a fun house party. And there’s nothing like munching on chocolate popcorn while watching your favorite movie. Even on hot summer days, who can deny that chocolate ice-cream is the best way to refresh and re-energize.

If you love chocolate so much, then scroll down to see 21 photos of chocolate desserts to satisfy your sweet tooth.