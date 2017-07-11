An Easy Ice-cream Sandwich Recipe You Can Make at Home

I didn't know I could make ice-cream sandwiches at home, until I came across an easy recipe that I'll share with you right now. Ice-cream sandwiches are such a great dessert pick during the summertime, because with every bite you get some cake and some ice-cream! What could be better than that?

What's nice about this easy ice-cream sandwich recipe, is that you can use any flavor of your choice. You could even combine two flavors together. So come on, read through to know the steps you should follow to make the ice-cream sandwich recipe.



Ingredients:

- 1/2 cup sugar

- 1/2 cup butter

- 1/2 cup flour

- 1/4 cocoa powder

- 2 cups ice-cream (your favorite flavors)

- 1 egg

- 1/2 Tsp salt

- 1 Tsp vanilla extract



How to make an ice-cream sandwich at home?

1. In a bowl, whisk the butter and sugar until they're mixed together. Then, add the egg, vanilla and salt and continue whisking.

2. Now add the flour and cocoa powder, whisk until your mixture becomes smooth.

3. Put the batter in a baking pan that's buttered and lined with a baking parchment paper.

4. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes in an oven set to 350 degrees. When you take the pan out, leave the cake to cool completely.

5. Place the cake over plastic wrap, then split it into two pieces, and then start spreading the ice-cream on one side.

6. Top it off with the other piece of cake, while making sure you have the smooth part facing upwards.

7. Wrap the cake very tightly, move it to the freezer and keep it for about two hours.

8. Now take it out and unwrap it, then use a sharp knife to slice the cake into rectangles.

Your ice-cream sandwiches are now ready! You can drizzle your favorite sauce like chocolate or caramel on top, and try to serve the ice-cream sandwiches with fresh fruits.

