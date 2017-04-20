An Easy Marinade Recipe to Have Perfectly Grilled Chicken Breasts

No more dry grilled chicken breasts after knowing this marinade recipe! Having juicy grilled chicken breasts depends mainly on the preparations. The chicken marinade in specific is the main and most important step you need to do, before you put the chicken breasts on the grill.

To have perfectly grilled and juicy chicken breasts, you need to start doing the marinade a night before. Prepare it, leave it in the fridge over night and then grill it the next day. So here’s the simplest marinade recipe for perfectly grilled and juicy chicken breasts.

Ingredients:

- 4 pieces of chicken (breasts or drumsticks according to preference)

- 3 cups of yoghurt

- 1 tsp salt

- 1 tsp pepper

- ¼ cup lemon juice

- 1 tsp thyme

- Optional: spicy powder

How to make chicken marinade?

1. In a large bowl, mix the yoghurt, salt, pepper, lemon juice and thyme all together.

2. Add the chicken to the mix, and coat the pieces with the marinade very well.

3. Leave the marinated chicken in the fridge for a whole night, not the freezer. The freezer will make the chicken hard and will dry out its juices.

4. Take them out before you start grilling.

5. Don’t let the chicken turn dark brown while on the grill.

6. To make sure the chicken breasts are well done, keep checking with a fork if there’s still any blood or not.

7. Serve them and enjoy healthy grilled and juicy chicken breasts with your family.