An Easy Roasted Chicken Recipe for People Who Can't Cook!

You know that feeling of finding a healthy, delicious and easy-to-make recipe? It's great, right? Unlike grilled chicken, roasted chicken will make your dreams come true, because the way it is cooked preserves its delicious juices without having to worry about unwanted fats or extra calories. So here's how a person who can't cook, and wants to maintain a healthy weight and lifestyle, can prepare a delicious roasted chicken meal.



Ingredients:

- 1 whole chicken, don't forget to remove the heart, and the liver from the inside. Don't remove the skin.

- Salt and pepper

- You can add any other spices like curry, oregano, rosemary, or paprika to taste.

- 1 tsp onion powder

- 2 tsp honey

- 1 lemon

- 1 potato cut into cubes

- A mix of your favorite vegetables (zucchini, pepper bells, carrots, mushrooms, etc.)

Recipe to make roasted chicken:

1. Preheat the oven to 175 degrees C.

2. Meanwhile, place the chicken in an oven-roasting bag on a roasting pan, and then using your hands, start rubbing the chicken with all the spices you chose to add, including the salt and pepper.

3. Now rub the honey all over the chicken, and then add the onion powder. The honey's sweet taste won't be present when the chicken is roasted, but it will give it a golden color and a crunchy taste.

4. Inside the oven-roasting bag, place the potato cubes, and vegetable around the chicken, and then seal it very well.

5. Now using scissors, cut a small piece out of one of the edges of the oven-roasting bag.

6. leave it to roast for 1 hour, and then check if it needs to stay in for more minutes or not.

7. Serve it along with the roasted vegetables, and enjoy a healthy, delicious meal with your family. See, you can totally cook!