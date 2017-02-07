Five Healthy Recipes to Include Milk in Your Daily Routine

Are you one of those people who just doesn’t like the taste of milk? Even worse, are your kids showing you a hard time when it comes to drinking it? Milk needs to be incorporated into your daily diet seeing it's full of nutrients, so why not do that in a delicious way instead of the old fashioned glass of milk before bed?

Interested? We’ve got a new product to introduce to you along with some recipes that will change your whole lifestyle. Mandisha is a new brand of 100% fresh milk; a healthy product with a delicious taste. Mandisha's fresh milk comes from a rare breed of Holland's finest cows, called Holstein. These cows were specifically brought to Egypt, and they're being raised in a farm in Egypt’s Western Desert called Mandisha, where they feed on the farm's natural grass. So where did the name Mandisha come from? It's the name of the village that hosts this farm; it has been called Mandisha after a Romanian princess.

Besides being tasty and loaded with natural nutrients, Mandisha’s packaging is made of carton that prevents sun rays from reaching the milk, which helps in keeping it fresh. Another proof that Mandisha is 100% free of preservatives, is the expiry date of this milk, which is just one day after you open it.

Now let’s discover five recipes that will help you include milk in your daily routine, and get the full benefit of it.

1. Banana Milkshake Smoothie: This recipe will make your children love drinking milk!



Ingredients: 1 cup of Mandisha milk, 1 banana, 1 tbsp honey, 6 ice cubes.

Recipe: Put all the ingredients together in a mixer, and make sure they're blended well together, then serve.







2. Oats and Milk: Oatmeal lovers, this is a very healthy breakfast that you’ll definitely enjoy.

Ingredients: ½ cup of Mandisha milk, 1 cup oats, cinnamon powder, 2 tbsp of chopped strawberries, almonds.

Recipe: In a cooking pot, add the milk and oats, and let them cook on low heat. Now sprinkle the cinnamon on top of it, and after serving, garnish your plate with strawberries and almonds.







3. Smoked Turkey and Cheese Sandwich: Your kids won’t even know that this sandwich contains milk, and they’ll love it!

Ingredients: 1 cup of Mandisha milk, 4 eggs, 1 tbsp mustard, 1 tsp of dry basil, salt, pepper, 4 pieces of whole wheat toast, cheddar cheese slices, smoked turkey slices, sliced and grilled bell peppers, 1 tsp butter.

Recipe: Mix the eggs, and then add the milk, salt and pepper and mix again well. Take one toast and layer the smoked turkey, the cheddar cheese and the bell pepper slices, and add another layer of toast on top. Now carefully, dip the sandwich into the egg mix you just made. In a preheated pan on low fire, melt the butter and then fry the smoked turkey and cheese sandwich. Now it’s ready to be served.







4. Tuna and Tomatoes Pasta: This recipe is for tuna lovers and pasta lovers; it’s the perfect blend!

Ingredients: 2 cups of Mandisha milk, 1 pack of Fettuccine pasta, 1 tsp butter, 3 cloves of minced garlic, ½ tsp dry basil, ½ tsp dry thyme, salt, 2 tbsp flour, lemon zest, 4 tomatoes cut into pieces, 2 tbsp lemon juice, ¼ cup of olives (optional), ½ cup of basil for garnish.

Recipe: Boil the pasta, and then in a medium sized pot and melt the butter on medium fire. Add the garlic, the dry basil, the dry thyme and a sprinkle of salt. Mix the milk with flour, and then put them in the pot, and add the lemon zest. Now you have to keep on stirring with a wooden spoon, so the flour doesn’t make lumps. Once it turns into thick white sauce, put the tuna and the tomatoes, and leave it on heat for two more minutes, and finish off with the lemon juice. Pour the pasta over the sauce, and blend it well together. Garnish the plate with the olives and basil.







5. Pudding: Dessert lovers, this recipe is dedicated for you.

Ingredients: 4 cups of Mandisha milk, 4 tbsp corn starch, 1/3 cup of sugar, 2 tbsp rose water, ½ cup of shredded almonds.

Recipe: In a small bowl, mix the corn starch with ¼ cup of milk. Add the rest of the milk to a cooking pot, pour the corn starch mixture, and leave them over medium heat. Now add the sugar, and stir very well, until it starts to boil. The moment you feel like the blend is getting thick, add the rose water. Lastly, pour the pudding into serving pots, and don’t forget to garnish with almonds.







Now that you know how to use Mandisha's fresh milk in five different recipes, there are no more reasons that will stop you from the benefits milk has to offer your body.

