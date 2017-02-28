French Toast Roll-Ups: A Fast and Yummy Homemade Dessert Recipe

Looking for a delicious and easy dessert recipe for your family? French toast roll-ups are not only mouth-watering, they are also super fast to make at home. And the good thing about it, is that you can make it with any filling you like. So instead of buying harmful sweets for your kids, make them tasty French toast roll-ups dessert at home.

Ingredients:

- Toast

- 3 eggs

- 1 tbsp milk

- ½ tsp cinnamon

- ½ tsp vanilla extract

- Cream cheese

- Strawberries (cut into tiny pieces)

- 1 tsp butter

Recipe:

1. In a medium sized bowl, mix the eggs, the milk, the cinnamon and the vanilla all together very well.

2. Cut the edges of the toast, and then using a food roller, flatten and press the toast.

3. Spread the cream cheese on one edge of the toast, and then place the strawberries on top of the cream cheese.

4. Roll-up the toast, and dip it in the mixture you just prepared.

5. Now in a pan placed on medium fire, melt the butter and fry the French toast roll-ups.

6. You can finish off by sprinkling some powdered sugar or adding maple syrup.

N.B: You can replace the cream cheese and strawberries with anything else you prefer, like peanut butter and bananas, Nutella and strawberries and even jam.