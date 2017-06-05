Hibiscus Drink Recipe

There are some drinks that must be on the table during Ramadan, and for me, the hibiscus drink is one of them. My only problem with it, is that if I spill, I end up staining my shirt or the table cloth inevitably, but it's so worth it sometimes! A cup of ice cold hibiscus is just so refreshing.



Ingredients to make the hibiscus drink:

1/2 Cup of hibiscus leaves

6 Cups of water

6 Tablespoons of sugar

Steps to make the hibiscus drink:

1. Fill a large cooking pot with the six cups of water, and leave it to boil.

2. After the water boils, add the hibiscus leaves, and reduce the heat. Cover the pot and leave it for approximately 15 minutes. Be sure to stir it every few minutes.

3. After the 15 minutes, the water should have absorbed the hibiscus flavor, and the color should be really dark burgundy. Now add the sugar, and stir thoroughly so that the sugar is fully dissolved.

4. Leave the hot hibiscus to cool down for 7-10 minutes.

5. Now it's time to pour the hot drink into a glass pitcher. Be sure to use a strainer to keep away the leaves.

6. Refrigerate the drink for a good 45 minutes, so that is becomes fully cool. Tip: Add some ice while drinking the hibiscus, it tastes exceptionally good when it is ice cold.