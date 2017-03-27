Lifestyle Header image greek salad 17605

| by Zeinab El-Fiqi

How to Make a Delicious Greek Salad Like Restaurants

There’s nothing like a delicious big plate of salad to satisfy your appetite when you’re hungry, but don’t feel like loading on junk food. With very simple ingredients that already exist in your fridge you can make a big delicious plate of Greek salad. And here’s how you can make it:

Ingredients:

- Lettuce

- 1 sliced red onion

- Black olives

- 1 green bell pepper chopped

- 2 large tomatoes

- 2 cucumber sliced

- 1/8 feta cheese

- 4 tbsp olive oil

- 1 lemon

- Salt and pepper

How to make Greek salad?

1. In a big salad bowel add the chopped lettuce, red onion, and green bell pepper, tomatoes, cucumber and feta cheese.

2. Now mix the olive oil, lemon salt and pepper all together and pour it on the salad mix.

Bonne appétit 

