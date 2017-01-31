How to Make Oatmeal Raisin Cookies, That Are So Soft and Chewy!

Since oatmeal has been recently trending, due to its many health benefits, many people are now trying different recipes to include it in their daily diets. Oatmeal raisin cookies is a recipe that is widely loved, and so I'll share with you the steps to get it done. Best bit about it, is that it can easily be done, so you read along to make a batch of oatmeal raisin cookies!



Ingredients:

- 1/2 cup brown sugar

- 1/2 cup white sugar

- 1 cup flour

- 1 egg

- 1 Tsp vanilla

- 1 Tsp molasses

- 1 Tsp baking soda

- 1/2 Tsp cinnamon (ground)

- 1/2 Tsp salt

- 1 1/2 cups oatmeal

- 1/2 cup raisins

- 1/2 cup nuts (chopped)



Steps to make oatmeal raisin cookies:

1. Start by preheating your oven to 190 degrees C.

2. In a large bowl, mix the butter, white sugar, brown sugar and beat very well.

3. Now add the egg, vanilla, molasses, and continue beating until the mixture becomes fluffy.

3. Gradually, start adding the flour, baking soda, cinnamon and salt. As you're adding the ingredients, make sure you're continuously beating the mixture.

4. It's time to add the oats, raisins and nuts.

5. Prepare your baking tray by spraying a cookie sheet with nonstick cooking spray, and then add the dough balls, making sure they're 5 cm apart.

6. Bake for 10 minutes until the edges start to get golden brown.

7. Leave your oatmeal raisin cookies to cool down, and enjoy the soft and chewy taste!



P.S. You can replace raisins with chocolate chips!

