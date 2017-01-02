How to Make the Most Delicious Strawberry and Banana Salad

I’d like to dedicate this recipe to all the ladies who can’t cook, but would love to impress their loved ones with a delicious dessert that they actually made from scratch! Strawberry-banana salad recipe is the easiest recipe you’ll ever do in your life, but it’s also the most delicious of them all. So let’s see how you can make strawberry-banana salad in less than 10 minutes.

Ingredients:

- ½ kilo of strawberries.

- 1 kilo of bananas.

- 1 cup of full cream milk.

- 2 packets of Dream Whip.

- 1 to 2 drops of vanilla extract.

Recipe:

1. In a large bowl, cut the strawberries into two halves, and the bananas into slices.

2. In another bowl, add the Dream Whip mix, milk and vanilla extract all together, and mix with an electric mixer.

3. Keep whipping until it turns into fluffy cream.

4. Pour it over the strawberries and the bananas, and mix them well together.

5. Leave it in the fridge for ½ an hour and serve it cold.

Here you go, a delicious and easy recipe to make dessert at home. I also like to add biscuit crumbs on top, just to make the strawberry-banana salad crunchy, but this is optional.