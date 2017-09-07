Learn to Make Tabbouleh Salad Just Like a Lebanese!

If you love the Lebanese kitchen, then you probably love their famous Tabboulleh salad. It's one of the authentic dishes that people usually order when they're eating at any Lebanese restaurant. You might think that it's hard to make, but actually, it's very easy. So, keep on reading and learn to make Tabbouleh at home just like the Lebanese.

Ingredients:

- 1/2 cup bulgur

- 1/2 cup chopped parsley

- 1/2 cup chopped mint leaves

- 1/2 cup chopped onion

- 1 chopped tomato into small cubes

- 1/2 cup lemon juice

- 3 tbsp olive oil

- Salt and pepper according to taste

How to make Tabbouleh at home:

1. Before you start doing anything, you need to let the bulgur set in boiling water for 2 hours, and then rinse it off.

2. In a salad bowl, add and mix the parsley, the tomato cubes, the onion and the mint all together.

3. In a cup, mix the olive oil, the lemon juice, the salt and pepper all together, to create the Tabbouleh's dressing.

4. Now add the bulgur to the salad bowl, and then pour the salad dressing over, and mix very well.

And voila, you just made a delicious, and healthy Tabbouleh salad for your family.