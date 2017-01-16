Lentil Soup Recipe

The Middle Eastern lentil soup is one of the most popular recipes for wintertime. Yes, the lentil soup can actually help you stay warm on a cold winter day, and that's why everyone loves it.

In addition to its high nutritional value and being low in calories, lentils have tremendous health benefits, like slowing down digestion and stabilizing blood sugar levels.

Now scroll through, and read this easy recipe to make the Middle Eastern lentil soup.

What you will need to make lentil soup:

1 cup of lentils

2 spoons of oils

1 spoon of cumin

1 onion (minced)

3 cloves of garlic (minced)

2 carrots (peeled and chopped)

2 tomatoes (peeled and chopped)

1 stalk of celery (chopped)

1 Tbs salt

1/4 Tbs pepper

1/4 Tbs saffron

2 cups of chicken broth

4 cups of water

Steps to make lentil soup:



1. Wash the lentils very well, and put it in a strainer.

2. Put the oil in a medium sized sauce pan, heat it on a medium temperature till it becomes hot. Add the cumin, stir for a couple of minutes till you can clearly smell it, then add the onions. Stir for 4 to 6 minutes, until it turns golden.

3. Add the garlic, and stir for a minute.

4. Add the carrots, tomatoes, saffron, salt, pepper, and celery. Now stir them all together, till the vegetables acquire the flavor of the spices.

5. It's time to add the lentils, chicken broth and water. Stir thoroughly till all the soup components are blended.

6. Let the soup bring to a boil, and then lower the heat and leave it for 20 to 25 minutes. Taste the soup, then add extra salt (if needed).

7. If you want your lentil soup to be creamy and very smooth, then you can use an electric blender or food processor to do so.

8. Serve and enjoy the delicious taste!