Simply put, mini chocolate croissants are delicious. However, you shouldn’t always need to go out to the bakery to indulge in a mini chocolate croissant. So, I decided to find out how you can make homemade chocolate croissants. Turns out, the mini chocolate croissants recipe is a lot easier than you can possibly imagine. Let’s get started.



What You Will Need:

- 1 pack of pastry dough

- A pack of Hershey's Kisses/or any type of chocolate chips

- 1 egg





Steps:



1. Start by preheating the oven to 220 degrees.

2. Unpack the pastry dough onto a wooden tray or surface of some sort, and roll it out with a kitchen roller, till it is completely flat and thin.

3. Cut out the pastry dough into triangles, a regular pack of pastry dough should form around eight triangles.

3. Place a few Hershey's Kisses in the middle of each triangle.

4. Start rolling up the pasty dough, from the wide part, all the way up, till it looks like a small croissant.



5. Place the rolled up dough on a baking tray. It is preferable to place a baking sheet on the tray, to avoid any sticky situations.

6. Crack the egg into a bowl and beat it thoroughly. Dip a cooking brush into the egg mixture and brush the croissants lightly. This will give the croissants that crispy golden look.

7. Place the mini chocolate croissants in the oven for around 20 minutes, until they look golden brown.

8. For an extra touch, melt some extra Hershey's chocolate and drizzle it all over the mini chocolates. Just be sure to leave the croissant to cool down for a few minutes before doing that.

Tip: You can add some marshmallows with the Hershey's Kisses to make the mini chocolate croissants. You don't need to use Hershey's Kisses, you can use any sort of chocolate chips, even dark chocolate or Nutella.

Photo Credits: Sally's Baking Addiction