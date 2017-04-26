Potato Salad: The Easiest and Most Delicious Salad Recipe

Who doesn’t like potatoes? I guess nobody right? So, you're bound to love potato salad too! Let me show you an easy potato salad recipe that you are going to love. This potato salad recipe will make your dinner table taste more delicious and will make your friends and family leave the table happy. So, let’s see how the classic potato salad recipe is done.

Ingredients to make the best potato salad:

- 2 boiled potatoes

- Parsley leaves

- Olive oil

- Salt and pepper

- 3 cloves of garlic

- Mayonnaise

Recipe to make the best potato salad:

1. Cut the potatoes into cubes.

2. In a separate bowl mix, the parsley, the olive oil, the salt and pepper and the garlic all together.

3. Pour the mix over the potato cubes and then add the mayonnaise.