November 27, 2017 | by Zeinab El-Fiqi
These 5 School Lunch Prep Hacks by Tasty Will Make Every Mum's Life Easier!
Dear mums, it's been two months already since your little ones went back-to-school, and I thought you'd need a little bit of help with school lunch preparations.
I know there's nothing worse than having your kids back home with their lunch box untouched, because their food got messy or got mixed up together. So, I found this very helpful video by Tasty, where they'll show you 5 easy ways to prepare school lunch for your kids.
