Three Recipes for Refreshing Drinks to Try This Easter

With Easter vacation coming up, you must be looking for refreshing drink recipes, and we're here to help you! If you're hosting your family and friends this Easter, you'll love these three recipes for refreshing drinks. With these drinks recipes, you can beat the heat and make sure everyone is having a great time enjoying a delicious treat.



1. Strawberry Coconut Water Smoothie

The first refreshing drink recipe that you can try this Eater, is the strawberry coconut water smoothie. It's a sweet blend of strawberry and coconut water, and the plus points, is that the recipe is super easy.

Ingredients:

1 cup strawberries

2 cups coconut water

1/2 cup lemon juice

1/2 cup ice cubes

Fresh mint leaves



Steps:

1. Blend the strawberries, coconut water and ice in an electric mixer.

2. Add the lemon juice for a hint of flavor, and blend again.

3. Now the strawberry coconut water smoothie is ready to be served. Just garnish the cups with fresh mint leaves.



2. Lavender Lemonade

The second refreshing drink recipe that you must share with your family and friends this Easter, is the lavender lemonade. What's great about this lavender lemonade drink recipe, is that it's totally thirst-quenching and perfect for a hot day!

Ingredients:

6 cups water

2 cups lemon juice

1/2 cup sugar

1/4 cup honey

3 Tbsp dried lavender flowers

Purple food coloring (optional)



Steps:

1. In a cooking pot, add 2 cups of water and the sugar. Bring to a boil over medium heat until the sugar is dissolved, and then add the lavender.

2. Leave to cool off, and strain the mixture to get rid of any lavender residues.

3. Add the honey, lemon juice and 4 cups of water, and mix very well.

4. If you desire, add 1 drop of food coloring to give the lavender lemonade a rich color.

5. Serve with ice cubes and garnish with fresh lavender flowers!



3. Pineapple Kiwi Smoothie

The third drink recipe is a mix of two very delicious fruits - it's the pineapple kiwi smoothie. A balance of the two fruits with just a hint of mint. We promise you, this drink recipe is so refreshing!

Ingredients:

1 Kiwi

1 cup sliced pineapples

1/2 cup coconut milk

Fresh mint leaves

1/2 cup ice cubes



Steps:

1. Combine the kiwi, pineapples and coconut milk in a mixer and blend very well.

2. Add the ice cubes and a handful of fresh mint leaves, and blend until the mixture is smooth.

3. Pour in a pitcher and garnish with lemon slices.

