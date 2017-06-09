It's that time of the year where all you want to do is eat ice cream or drink ice cold juices. I don't know about you, but I particularly like drinking colorful juices in the summer. (Tip: They look great when served in clear glasses, especially if you leave a slice of the fruit on the edge of the cup.) Now there is nothing better than sipping on a refreshing watermelon smoothie on a hot summer day, and here's the recipe to make it at home:

Ingredients to make watermelon smoothie:

- Watermelon

- Ice Cubes

- Sugar

- Blender

Steps to make watermelon smoothie:

First of all, chop the watermelon into small cubes and make sure to take out all the seeds. Chop according to the amount you are planning on making. This can be measured by filling the cup with the chopped cubed pieces.

Once you have decided on the amount of watermelon cubes you will use, gather up an equal amount of ice cubes. I would recommend crushing the ice cubes just a little before inserting in the blender for everything to mix easily.

Personally I don't like adding sugar to my smoothies, the watermelon is already quite sweet, however 1 table spoon of sugar does balance it out with the ice giving it the perfect taste.

Put all ingredients in blender, and mix very well. The smoothie should be very smooth, and with no chunks of ice.

Sip it on a hot summer's day and enjoy!