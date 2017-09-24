You Can Totally Make Mac and Cheese at the Office in 5 Minutes!

Who doesn't get hungry at the office? Everyone gets really hungry when they're working from 9 to 5. Especially during the days that you forget to pack food with you, or the days that you don't feel like spending money on junk food. So, here's how you can make a delicious cup of mac and cheese easily at the office, in just 5 minutes.

Ingredients:

- 1/2 cup of elbow pasta, or any kind of small sized pasta.

- 1/2 cup of water.

- A pinch of salt.

- Milk

- 1/4 cup of grated mixed cheese of your choice.

- A microwave

How to make mac and cheese in the office in 5 minutes:

1- Pour the water over the pasta, and then add the salt.

2- Put it in the microwave for 2-3 minutes maximum.

3- Take it out, and pour a small quantity of milk, and then add the grated mixed cheese over it. Mix all very well together.

4- Put it again into the microwave for 30 seconds.

5- Bon appetit!

Main Image Credits: biggerbolderbaking.com