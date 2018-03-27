Beauty Header image fustany beauty hair 2018 trending hairstyles olivia culpo main image

| by The Fustany Team

According to Jen Atkin, Everyone Will Be Rocking These 7 Hairstyles in 2018!

Jen Atkin is one of the most popular celebrity hairstylists in Hollywood, and a favorite for many fashion girls like Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Haily Baldwin, and many more! So, when Jen Atkin styles one of these girls' hair, it's an obvious sign that it will be trending, and that everyone will be doing it in 2018. Many of the hairstyles you'll be seeing are inspired by the 60's, major old Hollywood stars, and even 90's supermodels. Scroll down, and pick your favorite one out of these hairstyles by Jen Atkin.

1. Very High Ponytail:

2. Embellished Braids:

3. Wet Hair Look:

4. Low Ponytail:

5. Retro Bob:

6. 90's Voluminous Hair:

7. Short Bangs:

