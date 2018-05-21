Be Your Own Hairstylist with This Layali Eugenie Retro Hair Tutorial

Oh my God, have you been watching Layali Eugenie? Everyone just looks beautiful, glamorous, and their style is on point. It's always nice to see an Egyptian production done in such a good way, from casting to styling. As for the plot, you have to be the judge.

This Ramadan every woman is talking about the beauty of retro hairstyles, and how elegant they are. It's true because during the 40's women used to be very stylish and graceful, so, seeing the retro hairstyle on modern actresses made this kind of hairstyle appealing again.

So, if you want to get Layali Eugenie's beautiful retro hairstyle without going to the hairdresser, just watch the next hair tutorial video by beauty blogger Dacey Cash, and start taking notes.