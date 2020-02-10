Oscars 2020: Watch How to Recreate a Red Carpet Bun Like Celebs

Hair buns have been always been loved by celebrities for their red carpet looks. From the Oscars 2020 hairstyles, we chose to show you hair tutorials for how you can recreate a low bun and a high bun inspired by celebrities at the 2020 Oscars red carpet. Updos are really chic, classic and always add a touch of elegance to an evening look.

This year a lot of stars were seen with high or low buns like Idina Menzel, Salma Hayek, Rooney Mara and Renée Zellweger. Updos look beautiful with sleeveless dresses and gowns with sleeves because they leave most of the attention for the dress.

Scroll down to see all the celebrity updo hairstyles at the Oscars 2020...

Check out here how to do an elegant red carpet updo:

Low Bun Hair Tutorial

High Bun Hair Tutorial