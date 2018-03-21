Beauty Header image fustany beauty hair selena gomez rocks every hair style mainimage 3

| by Farida Abdel Malek

Selena Gomez Is Proof That a Round Face Can Rock Any Hairstyle

These Selena Gomez looks show that she can rock almost every hairstyle and they all absolutely suit her. Any round-faced girl out there will be lucky to find that she can experiment with different hairstyles when she's ready for a change. Be bold and change your look to something daring, that you've been wanting to try for ages. Pick your favorite look and show it to your hairstylist. Oh! and don't forget to try a change in color as well, you might find your new look. 


Main Image Credits: Instagram @selenagomez

Got any makeup or skincare questions? ASK FUSTANY can help with that! Post your question, and have makeup artists and skincare experts answer you!



Selena Gomez Is Proof That a Round Face Can Rock Any Hairstyle

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez Is Proof That a Round Face Can Rock Any Hairstyle

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez Is Proof That a Round Face Can Rock Any Hairstyle

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez Is Proof That a Round Face Can Rock Any Hairstyle

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez Is Proof That a Round Face Can Rock Any Hairstyle

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez Is Proof That a Round Face Can Rock Any Hairstyle

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez Is Proof That a Round Face Can Rock Any Hairstyle

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez Is Proof That a Round Face Can Rock Any Hairstyle

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez Is Proof That a Round Face Can Rock Any Hairstyle

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez Is Proof That a Round Face Can Rock Any Hairstyle

Instagram: @selenagomez

Instagram: @selenagomez
Selena Gomez Is Proof That a Round Face Can Rock Any Hairstyle

Instagram: @selenagomez

Instagram: @selenagomez
Selena Gomez Is Proof That a Round Face Can Rock Any Hairstyle

Instagram: @selenagomez

Instagram: @selenagomez

Tags: Hair  Hair 101  Bob haircut  Hair 2018  Haircuts  Bangs  Long hair  Short hair  Celebrity hairstyles  Celebrity looks  Hair up-dos  Wavy hair  Straight hair 


You might also like





© 2013 Fustany.com, All Rights Reserved



Back to Top ↑