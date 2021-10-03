The Top 22 Hair Care Products of 2021 to Take With You to 2022

It’s almost the end of a very hectic year (yes, we’re saying this in late September, but we peak in the winter) which means we start rethinking our goals, resolutions and that should mean we should decide to take better care of ourselves right? Well, that means our hair, skin, and bodies too. We’re here to give you the 22 best hair care products for you to take into 2022.



1-Bless Leave In





A local Egyptian brand, this line of products are created with less chemicals, meaning their products are sulfate, silicon and paraben free. The Bless Leave In is catered to low porosity hair, however the brand also has products for high porosity and products for curls which they are known for. Basically, they have it all. The leave in contains moisturizing ingredients such as shea butter and jojoba oil that is rich in vitamins C, B and E. With other ingredients such as Wheat Germ oil and other natural components to restore and protect the hair, Bless has got you covered and is even kid friendly.

2-Dyson Blow Dryer





The Dyson Blow Dryer went viral this year, and we seriously do get why. The blow dryer, which began appearing on our social media a couple months ago, claims to increase the smoothness of the hair by 75% and shine by 132%, as well as decreasing frizz and fly always. It sounds crazy we know, but so many women have said how worth it the blow dryer is that we can’t ignore it anymore. A little bit expensive, this is the type of investment for your hair that is worth every penny. The dyson blow dryer has been created with and developed under the intention that the technology is meant to not damage your hair, as opposed to traditional blow dryers and products that produce heat on the hair.

3-Shea Moisture Deep Treatment Masque





We’ve heard people go on and on about the Shea Moisture Deep Treatment Masque, and it has great reviews online. As our hair is constantly being picked apart through combing and styling, we must often or better yet once a week treat our hair to an intensive mask or deep conditioning treatment. Enriched with shea butter (their main ingredient in most of their products) as well as castor seed oil, olive oil and other natural ingredients with moisturizing properties, this mask is perfect for all.

4-For the curly heads: Aunt Jackie’s Power Wash Intense Moisturizer





Our curlyhead girls will know, it is super hard to find the right products for your hair. Despite knowing the type of your hair and curls, very often of the time products may be too strong or not strong at all. Aunt Jackie’s Power Wash Shampoo is specifically designed to wash the dirt and product buildup of your hair (as many curly hair products contain wax which build up and are very stubborn in removing, it often stays as a coat on your hair giving you the impression your hair is soft and healthy) while adding moisture all at the same time, as it’s a clarifying shampoo. The formula contains grape seed, apple cider vinegar and aloe vera, which 0 sulphates, silicon’s and oils that may damage your hair.

5-Babyliss Hydro Fusion Air Styler





A rotating hot air brush, the Babyliss Hydro Fusion Air Styler makes styling so easy it basically cuts the process of drying and styling in half. With advanced plasma technology, it uses a moisture balancing dual ionic system that releases both positive and negative ions. (We’re going to pretend to understand what we’re talking about here) These work to hydrate the hair and eliminate frizz while in the process of drying and styling. Leaving the hair silky and with shine.

6-Sugarbear Hair Vitamins





We know it sounds weird, and we hate for you to compare us to influencers on Instagram that are getting paid to promote hair gummies and teas that don’t work. We've seen The Sugarbear Hair Vitamins all over Instagram, but trust us, these actually do work when you are being consistent and taking them as labelled. Hair vitamins in general are meant to strengthen, lengthen, and thicken the hair, so why not give them a try? The one thing we’d say is to do your research on the brand you are getting beforehand.

7-Briogeo ‘Don’t Despair, Repair!’ Deep Conditioning Mask





Ah, this has been all over our Instagram’s for some reason and it’s not just the packaging that has our interest, but the actual quality and ingredients of the product. The Briogeo Don't Despair, Repair Mask won the Allure readers’ choice award of 2021, so the hype must be worth it, right? It’s for those with dry, damaged, lifeless, and even chemically treated hair, so basically all of us as its also for all types of hair. Clinically proven to boost hair shine and strength your long-term hair health, you won’t regret this one.

8-Olaplex, period





We thought the rave and hype on Olaplex was uncalled for, until we tried their products and let us tell you, wow. A new product in their line, the 4-in-1 mask adds intense moisture while also adding shine and body to treat the most damaged of hairs. With professional grade ingredients, such as ceramides, oils and 11 vital amino acids, which is impressive to say the least. With professional level hair care from the comfort of your own home, you don’t have to think about this one twice. Olaplex also has the no 7. Bonding oil, which is super good it’s crazy, we’ve seen people’s hair transform with the product and it acts as an extremely credited for heat protectant.

9- GHD Unplugged Cordless Straightener.





The GHD Unplugged Cordless Straightener is next level when it comes to both hair care and innovative technology. It promises to do what a regular straightener would do but its wireless and you can take it anywhere, need we say more? You charge the straightener like you’d charge your phone, which is super cool.





10-A scalp treatment, Kérastase Bain Vital Dermo-Calm Shampoo for Scalp Irritation





This Kérastase shampoo helps clean and relieve the scalp of any impurities with a mix of oils, glycerine, and menthol, making it minty! We didn’t think that taking care of your heads scalp was important, but apparently it is. It actually makes sense, as how can we work on the hair on our heads without making sure that the area where our hair follicles renew, and grow is in a healthy environment?

11-Another scalp treatment…. But in serum form





The Briogeo Scalp Revival Serum, you might be a little confused right now, like don’t they do the same just in different consistencies and type of product? Well, no... This scalp serum is super easy to use, you just add a couple drops to your hair after shampooing. You can even use it as a replacement for when you’re not using shampoo.

12-But what about hair oil?





Hair oil is so important, its used almost anyway in order to keep your hair ends soft and moisturised, and despite natural oils like coconut or organ oil, there are some really good ones on the market, Negin Mirsalehi (whose complete hair goals alone and we’re pretty sure you’ve seen her picture at some point)’s brand Gisou has been very popular as of recently, and her classic honey infused hair oil leaves the locks super glossy and is catered to be used by every hair type and texture!

13-Dry shampoo





The GK dry shampoo is for all hair types and cleans the hair while taming frizz and giving it some much needed texture. Dry shampoo can be super useful on second to third day hair when your hair just needs an extra push, some volume or is a little oily but could go for a couple of days without a wash.

14-Hair colour treatments





They're super important after dying your hair, especially if you are going lighter and have bleached. As our hair goes through washes, the colour of the hair may start to turn yellowish or oranges, or just have very weird tones, not a good look. As a solution, many brands have come up with tonifying shampoos for colour treated hair, whether that be browns, blondes, or vibrant colours. The Loreal Professional Series Expert Blondifier Cool Shampoo is a really good option if you’re trying to remove or prevent those brassy tones from appearing. They do also have toning shampoos for brunettes and color protecting products for all coloured hair.

15-Hair dyes





As for hair dyes, the Garnier Olia Permanent Hair Colour is the perfect boxed dye that is guaranteed to get you to the colour you want. As its ammonia free, we wouldn’t say it won’t damage your hair, but it’ll reduce it to some extent. Better than most dyes, I guess.

16-Curling iron





Sticking to the classics, Revlon’s Salon Long Lasting Medium Curls Curling Iron is apparently the perfect curling iron! I’m sure every girl has gone through a million curling irons and straighteners throughout her years and were never quite satisfied. Well, a curling iron is something you need to be sure of, you invest in it so you can hopefully use it for years, and now you can do just that.

Other things you'll need to take care of your hair:

17-Hair clips for styling





Snap clips apart from being super pretty and girly as an accessory are also really good to prevent hair from falling on your face for when styling your hair. These ones from H&M are both cute and practical, but absolutely any will work.

18-Silk scrunchies





Silk scrunchies are so much better for your hair as the material is less harsh, it will not rip or damage your hair. They will not tear or put stress on your hair, like regular hair ties. We’ve all frustratingly tried to remove a stubborn hair tie, only to be ripping our hair along with it. These ones from The Hair Addict come in bundles of three and really pretty colours, you can find them in so many different colours too.

19-Satin bonnet





Remember in old movies how the women would go to sleep in satin and silk bonnets? While apparently it was for a reason, as its super good for your hair and prevents frizz and breakage of the hair, how strange and exciting. It retains your hairs moisture and style all while keeping your locks in place. Bless has so many different color varieties, but there are so many different brands selling these and you can even find them on Amazon.

20-Silk Pillowcases from The Hair Addict









Speaking of silk, we’re pretty sure everyone around you either has, or has been looking for silk pillowcases. Especially but not limited to our curly heads out there. As they generate less friction on the skin and hair, your hair gets less messed up while sleeping, your hair will get less tangled and most importantly no frizz. We’re all sick and tired of waking up with frizzy bed head hair, we can’t wait to try this one out from The Hair Addict website.

21-Microfiber towels





Microfiber towels are super good for your hair, as regular towels pull and shrug due to the material not being very soft and in fact very tough, we’re surprised we only found out about microfiber towels when we did. As the smaller fibres don’t snag or tangle the hair strands, it’ll lead to less breakage, tearing and split ends. There is the one fact of the matter that wins microfibers case, it doesn’t cause frizz, in fact, it reduces it. They absorb water really well, and don’t overly dry your hair but leave just the right amount to let your hair dry with moisture. With such amazing benefits for the hair as opposed to our normal towels, this one is a no-brainer. You can find microfiber towels anywhere (like on The Hair Addict website or Amazon), they’re very affordable and accessible.

22-Tangle teezer





This one should be self- explanatory by now, but we’ll give you a little insight anyway. Tangle teezers have been around for a while, and they’re a personal favorite at home. The brushes unique bristles reduce the damage made when brushing the hair, as our hair is more delicate than we think, it is prone to tearing and ripping (especially while wet). With the help of a brush that attempts to be more sensitive, you’ll notice a difference when you’re done brushing. The brand has several different types of brushes, the wet brushes are so good in general, there are also ones for unique hair concerns such as curly hair.