10 Reasons Why Your Period Is Late

A day delay in period schedules freaks out many girls and women, but here’s what you don’t know about why your period is late. There are so many reasons other than being pregnant, for example stress or being worried. If you want to know the reasons why your period is late, read on here.

1. Your period might be late because you over exercised:

Working out is healthy, but even a healthy attitude has a side effect if you over do it. Over exercising can lead to a deficiency in the secretion of estrogen. Estrogen is responsible for ovulation; if a deficiency happens to it, your period will be late or even cut-off for a certain amount of time.

2. Your period might be late because of a fast and drastic weight change:

Sudden weight loss or sudden weight gain is one of the reasons why your period is not regular or late. The sudden drastic change in your weight significantly affects the secretion of female hormones properly. But don’t worry, as soon as you get back on a healthy and stable diet, your body will respond and your period will regulate.

3. Your period might be late because you’re under stress:

Being under stress will not only hurt you physically, but also emotionally, in fact, it can make you ill! Some people experience high fevers and low immunity because of stress, as for women, yes it can delay your period for a very long amount of time!

4. Your period might be late because of contraceptive pills:

Ok, so I’ll try to make this simple. Contraceptive pills aim to stop your eggs from ovulating so you don’t get pregnant. So how come you get your period while on contraceptive pills? The blood you see every month is just the blood in your uterine wall without an egg. But, sometimes the contraceptive pills weaken hormones responsible for ovulating to an extent that you don’t even experience a period at all, if you already had an irregular period.

5. Your period might be late because of a defect in your thyroid gland:

The thyroid gland is mainly responsible for your metabolism and any defect in it can lead to a defect in females overall hormones, which is a main reason why your period is irregular and late! If your period is late for more than three months, then you should go to your doctor to check if your thyroid is the problem.

6. Your period might be late because of time zone change:

Believe it or not, your sleeping habits have an effect on your body! So, if you’re travelling to a country with a different time zone then expect some delay in your period.

7. Your period might be late because of breastfeeding:

A female’s body has a hormone called prolactin which is responsible for milk production so you can feed your baby. This hormone has an effect on your period, and it can delay it or even cut it off for a year in some women’s cases.

8. Your period might be late because of polycystic ovary syndrome:

Unfortunately polycystic ovary syndrome is one of the reasons that can delay your period and make it irregular. Obvious signs of polycystic ovary syndrome are the appearance of heavy body hair in many places in your body, heavy pimples and weight gain.

9. Your period might be late because of early menopause:

To know more about menopause, we got it all here! When it happens? How it happens? And how to deal with it!

10. Your period might be late because of some usual and unusual diseases:

Did you know that your body prioritizes when it’s facing many tasks? Yes, when your body is facing too many problems it decides to solve the important problem first then move on to the next one! So when you get sick, your body has a priority to fight this disease and then will move on to the next problem, which can be your period. So if you’re sick, expect a delay in your period, your body is just not ready to deal with it now!