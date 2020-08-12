11 Natural Remedies to Fight Bad Breath

We've all had these moments when we realize things aren't smelling too good in the mouth department. And if toothpaste isn't doing the trick to last you all day with fresh breath, and you don't want to resort to sugary mints, there are some home remedies for bad breath and some easy tips to help you know how to get rid of bad breath. But, what causes a bad breath anyway?

How to Get Rid of the Cooking Smells in Your Home



Actually there are few reasons why we get bad breath and hydration is on top of that list. Also, the type of food we eat, poor oral hygiene, smoking, and some medications. So let’s see how we can fix this problem with natural remedies.

How to stop bad breath:

1. Coconut Oil

Coconut oil is not just great for your hair, skin and health, it’s also an amazing natural remedy for bad breath. Use it as a mouthwash every morning and before going to bed. Swish 1 Tbsp of coconut oil around in your mouth for one minute and enjoy having good breath all day long. Coconut oil can also help you have whiter teeth over time.

The Best Dry Shampoos for a Fresh and 'Good Hair Day'



2. Don't skip brushing your teeth!

Washing your mouth with toothpaste every morning and every night is not up for debate, getting rid of mouth bacteria is crucial to get rid of bad breath.

3. Floss Floss Floss!

Dentists are right! Flossing between your teeth twice a day is essential to get good breath.

Switch to Natural Deodorants! Here Are 10 of the Best Ones...



4. What to do after you eat?

Always swish cool water in your mouth after every meal to get rid of any food remnants in the mouth.

5. Just keep swishing!

Drink cool water whenever you remember during the day, and swish it around in your mouth.

6. Natural toothbrushes...

Food like apples, celery and raw carrots work like a natural toothbrush, they can remove food caught between your teeth and rub away bacteria that sit on them while you munch.

11 Secrets to Smell Good All the Time During Your Honeymoon



7. Cirtruses

Chewing on a slice of lemon or orange will give you fresh breath, but take care...the acid in them can make your teeth fragile.

8. Fresh Mint

Chew on fresh mint. It will get rid of bad breath and replace it with a very pleasant and fresh smell.

10 Types of Food That Make Your Body Smell Great



9. Cloves!

Pop one clove into your mouth and chew on it, it will get rid of bad breath.

10. Ditch the coffee

Drink more natural juices and get rid of the several cup coffees you drink every day, as it gives you very unpleasant breath.

How to Make a Natural Mosquito Repellent at Home



11. Miswak

Ancient Arabs had no toothbrushes or toothpaste to clean their teeth, so they used something called Miswak, which is basically a piece of wood that not only keeps your breath odorless, but also fights mouth bacteria and cavities, and it’s easy to carry in your bag.